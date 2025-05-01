Anzeige
Freitag, 02.05.2025
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
WKN: A2AHN4 | ISIN: US75700L1089
Frankfurt
30.04.25
08:00 Uhr
37,800 Euro
+0,600
+1,61 %
PR Newswire
01.05.2025 22:01 Uhr
Red Rock Resorts, Inc.: Red Rock Resorts Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Finanznachrichten News

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter Results

Consolidated Operations

  • Net revenues were $497.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 1.8%, or $9.0 million, from $488.9 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Net income was $86.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 9.7%, or $7.6 million, from $78.4 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $215.1 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 2.8%, or $5.9 million, from $209.1 million in the same period of 2024.

Las Vegas Operations

  • Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $495.0 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 1.9%, or $9.4 million, from $485.6 million in the same period of 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $235.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of 2.7%, or $6.1 million, from $229.8 million in the same period of 2024.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2025 were $150.6 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the first quarter was $3.4 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the second quarter of 2025. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2025.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.25 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $27.6 million, approximately $16.1 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $11.5 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Special Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a special dividend of $1.00 per Class A common share. The dividend will be payable on May 21, 2025 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 14, 2025.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $1.00 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $110.4 million, approximately $64.4 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $46.0 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Conference Call Information

The Company will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call will consist of prepared remarks from the Company and include a question and answer session. Those interested in participating in the call should dial (888) 317-6003, or (412) 317-6061 for international callers, approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Please use the passcode: 1027971. A replay of the call will be available from today through May 8, 2025 at www.redrockresorts.com. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available at www.redrockresorts.com.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 includes net income plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net (including gains and losses on asset disposals, preopening and development, business innovation and technology enhancements and non-routine items), interest expense, net, change in fair value of derivative instruments, loss on extinguishment/modification of debt and provision for income tax.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos ' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Durango Resort & Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem, Wildfire Lake Mead, Wildfire on Fremont and Seventy Six by Station Casinos (Centennial & Aliante). Station Casinos also owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the impact of rising inflation, higher interest rates and increased energy costs on consumer demand and the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the impact of unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies; risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, pandemics, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

View source version on http://redrockresorts.investorroom.com/:

INVESTORS:
Stephen L. Cootey
[email protected]
(702) 495-4214

MEDIA:
Michael J. Britt
[email protected]
(702) 495-3693

Red Rock Resorts, Inc

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended
March 31,


2025


2024

Operating revenues:




Casino

$ 333,245


$ 316,854

Food and beverage

89,272


93,278

Room

50,170


52,888

Other

25,174


25,877

Net revenues

497,861


488,897

Operating costs and expenses:




Casino

89,413


84,969

Food and beverage

73,761


73,447

Room

15,989


15,871

Other

7,243


7,267

Selling, general and administrative

104,711


104,805

Depreciation and amortization

48,331


44,873

Write-downs and other, net

4,060


2,141


343,508


333,373

Operating income

154,353


155,524

Earnings from joint ventures

712


723

Operating income and earnings from joint ventures

155,065


156,247





Other expense:




Interest expense, net

(51,110)


(57,201)

Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt

-


(14,402)

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

(5,194)


-

Income before income tax

98,761


84,644

Provision for income tax

(12,811)


(6,273)

Net income

85,950


78,371

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

41,201


35,536

Net income attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc

$ 44,749


$ 42,835





Earnings per common share:




Earnings per share of Class A common stock, basic

$ 0.76


$ 0.73

Earnings per share of Class A common stock, diluted

$ 0.75


$ 0.68





Weighted-average common shares outstanding:




Basic

59,203


58,783

Diluted

103,393


103,728





Dividends declared per common share

$0.25


$1.25

Red Rock Resorts, Inc

Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)






Three Months Ended
March 31,


2025


2024

Net revenues




Las Vegas operations

$ 494,953


$ 485,567

Corporate and other

2,908


3,330

Net revenues

$ 497,861


$ 488,897





Net income

$ 85,950


$ 78,371

Adjustments




Depreciation and amortization

48,331


44,873

Share-based compensation

7,624


5,875

Write-downs and other, net

4,060


2,141

Interest expense, net

51,110


57,201

Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt

-


14,402

Change in fair value of derivative instruments

5,194


-

Provision for income tax

12,811


6,273

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 215,080


$ 209,136





Adjusted EBITDA




Las Vegas operations

$ 235,900


$ 229,759

Corporate and other

(20,820)


(20,623)

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 215,080


$ 209,136

SOURCE Red Rock Resorts, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
