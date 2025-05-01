Riot Platforms, Inc.: Riot Platforms Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Current Operational and Financial Highlights

Riot Reports $161.4 million in Total Revenue and Deployed Hash Rate of 33.7 EH/s

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) ("Riot" or "the Company"), an industry leader in vertically integrated Bitcoin mining, reported financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. The accompanying presentation materials are available on Riot's website.

"Riot made strong progress on a number of key financial and strategic initiatives during the first quarter of 2025, which I am excited to announce today," said Jason Les, CEO of Riot. "We achieved a new record for quarterly revenue this quarter, at $161.4 million, driven by the significant work our teams have put in during the preceding years, including the multi-year development of the first phase of our Corsicana Facility, significantly expanding our hash rate, and further enhancing our operating efficiency.

"In April 2025, Riot acquired Rhodium's mining operations and tangible property that were hosted at our Rockdale Facility, as part of a settlement agreement which also included mutual dismissal of all existing litigation. Rhodium's 125 MW of previously contracted power capacity at our Rockdale Facility has now been repurposed for our self-mining operations, while operating losses associated with this legacy contract, which equated to nearly $15 million in 2024 alone, and associated litigation expenses, will now be eliminated going forward.

"During the first quarter of 2025, Riot continued to make significant progress on the development of our AI/HPC data center business. In March, Altman Solon completed their feasibility study, which highlighted several factors making the Corsicana site a particularly attractive asset to data center tenants. We are also further increasing the attractiveness of the site by acquiring additional development land near the Corsicana Facility, enhancing connectivity to the site through the addition of new fiber lines and expanding water access on site. Construction work on the substation, to be completed in early 2026, also continues and will bring a total of 1.0 GW of power capacity online once completed. I am extremely pleased with the progress we have already made on this front and look forward to announcing continued progress in the coming months."

First Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Highlights

Key financial and operational highlights for the first quarter include:

Total revenue of $161.4 million, as compared to $79.3 million for the same three-month period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a $71.5 million increase in Bitcoin Mining revenue.

Produced 1,530 bitcoin, as compared to 1,364 during the same three-month period in 2024.

The average cost to mine bitcoin, excluding depreciation, was $43,808 in the quarter, as compared to $23,034 per bitcoin in the same three-month period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the block subsidy 'halving' event, which occurred in April 2024, and a 41% increase in the average global network hash rate as compared to the same period in 2024.

Bitcoin Mining revenue of $142.9 million for the quarter, as compared to $71.4 million for the same three-month period in 2024, primarily driven by higher average bitcoin prices and an increase in operational hash rate, partially offset by the block subsidy 'halving' event and an increase in average global network hash rate.

Engineering revenue of $13.9 million for the quarter, as compared to $4.7 million for the same three-month period in 2024. Engineering revenue for the quarter now includes the financial results of E4A Solutions, LLC, which was acquired in December 2024.

Maintained industry-leading financial position, with $310.3 million in working capital, including $163.7 million in unrestricted cash on hand, $74.2 million in restricted cash, and $71.0 million in marketable equity securities.

Held 19,223 unencumbered bitcoin, equating to approximately $1.6 billion based on a market price for one bitcoin on March 31, 2025, of $82,534.

Non-U.S. GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

In addition to financial measures presented under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"), we consistently evaluate our use of and calculation of non-GAAP financial measures such as "Adjusted EBITDA." EBITDA is computed as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure defined as EBITDA, adjusted to eliminate the effects of certain non-cash and/or non-recurring items that do not reflect our ongoing strategic business operations, which management believes results in a performance measurement that represents a key indicator of the Company's core business operations of Bitcoin mining. The adjustments include fair value adjustments such as derivative power contract adjustments, equity securities value changes, and non-cash stock-based compensation expense, in addition to financing and legacy business income and expense items. We exclude impairments and gains or losses on sales or exchanges of Bitcoin from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA can be an important financial measure because it allows management, investors, and our board of directors to evaluate and compare our operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiency from period-to-period by making such adjustments. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is used as a performance metric for share-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided in addition to, and should not be considered to be a substitute for, or superior to, net income, the most comparable measure under GAAP for Adjusted EBITDA. Further, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to revenue growth, net income, diluted earnings per share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing our results as reported under GAAP.

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure:





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025

2024 Net income (loss)

$ (296,367)

$ 211,777 Interest income



(3,397)



(8,189) Interest expense



2,308



384 Income tax expense (benefit)



437



(22) Depreciation and amortization



77,926



32,343 EBITDA



(219,093)



236,293













Adjustments:











Stock-based compensation expense



29,576



32,000 Acquisition-related costs



76



- Change in fair value of derivative asset



(41,894)



(20,232) Change in fair value of contingent consideration



(8,252)



- Unrealized loss (gain) on equity method investment - marketable securities



63,238



- Loss (gain) on sale/exchange of equipment



129



- Casualty-related charges (recoveries), net



-



(2,300) Other (income) expense



(93)



(8) License fees



(48)



(24) Adjusted EBITDA

$ (176,361)

$ 245,729

The Company defines Cost to Mine as the cost to mine one Bitcoin, excluding Bitcoin miner depreciation, as calculated in the table below.





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025

2024 Cost of power for self-mining operations

$ 61,830



$ 28,555

Other direct cost of revenue for self-mining operations(1)(2), excluding Bitcoin miner depreciation



12,988





7,994

Cost of revenue for self-mining operations, excluding Bitcoin miner depreciation



74,818





36,549

Less: power curtailment credits(3)



(7,801)





(5,131)

Cost of revenue for self-mining operations, net of power curtailment credits, excluding Bitcoin miner depreciation



67,017





31,418

Bitcoin miner depreciation(4)(5)



57,062





22,439

Cost of revenue for self-mining operations, net of power curtailment credits, including Bitcoin miner depreciation

$ 124,079



$ 53,857



















Quantity of Bitcoin mined



1,530





1,364

Production value of one Bitcoin mined(6)

$ 93,385



$ 52,343



















Cost to mine one Bitcoin, excluding Bitcoin miner depreciation

$ 43,808



$ 23,034

Cost to mine one Bitcoin, excluding Bitcoin miner depreciation, as a % of production value of one Bitcoin mined



46.9 %

44.0 %

















Cost to mine one Bitcoin, including Bitcoin miner depreciation

$ 81,109



$ 39,485

Cost to mine one Bitcoin, including Bitcoin miner depreciation, as a % of production value of one Bitcoin mined



86.9 %

75.4 %



1.Other direct cost of revenue includes compensation, insurance, repairs, and ground lease rent and related property tax. 2.Costs to finance the purchase of miners were zero in all periods presented as the miners were paid for with cash from the Company's cash balance. The seller did not provide any financing, nor did the Company borrow from a third-party to purchase the miners. 3.Power curtailment credits are credited against our power invoices as a result of temporarily pausing our operations to participate in ERCOT's Demand Response Service Programs. Our fixed-price power purchase contracts enable us to strategically curtail our mining operations and participate in these programs, which significantly lower our cost to mine bitcoin. These credits are recognized in Power Curtailment Credits on our Consolidated Statement of Operations, outside of cost of revenue. 4.Computed as revenue recognized from bitcoin mined divided by the quantity of bitcoin mined during the same period.

