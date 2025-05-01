International Game Technology PLC: IGT and Red Earth Casino Sign Multi-Year Casino Management Systems Agreement

California casino elevates floor performance, modernizes the player experience and enhances loyalty program via IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system

LONDON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it recently signed a multi-year systems agreement with Red Earth Casino in Thermal, Calif. to displace a competing casino management system ("CMS") with the award-winning IGT ADVANTAGE CMS. In addition to deploying IGT ADVANTAGE, Red Earth Casino will complete a full-floor systems-hardware upgrade with advanced AVENTO capabilities, leverage IGT's W2G Accrual and Mobile Responder modules, and utilize M5, the Company's content management platform that enhances the player experience.

"The Red Earth Casino team is incredibly excited to partner with IGT to modernize our gaming floor and player loyalty program via the IGT ADVANTAGE casino management system," said Michael J. Broderick, Red Earth Casino General Manager. "The versatility of IGT ADVANTAGE and the power of M5 technology equip Red Earth Casino to deliver a deeply personalized player experience while scaling seamlessly for future growth. This platform isn't just an upgrade, it's a fundamental part of our long-term strategy to innovate, expand, and lead in the next era of tribal gaming."

"As the strategic importance of real-time data and player convenience features continues to grow, it's an excellent time for Red Earth Casino to invest in the IGT ADVANTAGE CMS to meet the opportunities of today and the future," said Nick Khin, IGT President, Global Gaming. "In packaging IGT's leading CMS with a variety of apps and a floor-wide systems hardware upgrade, Red Earth Casino can quickly benefit from operational efficiencies and increased player satisfaction."

Red Earth Casino 's CMS deployment will include some of IGT's most recent systems advancements such as IGT ADVANTAGE's new FloorNet architecture, which features a "message bus" design that elevates system performance and uptime, and IGT SystemWatch which provides 24/7 system monitoring.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE: IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

About Red Earth Casino and Travel Center

Red Earth Casino and Travel Center, conveniently located in Thermal, California, on CA Highway 86 between Indio and Brawley, just north of Salton Sea Beach, is Southern California's premier gaming and entertainment destination. Featuring over 350 of the newest slot and gaming machines, diverse dining options, and top-tier amenities, Red Earth Casino offers an unparalleled experience for visitors.

Dedicated to exceptional customer service, a clean and safe environment, and exciting promotions with valuable rewards, Red Earth Casino has earned its reputation as a preferred destination for thrilling casino entertainment.

Proudly owned and operated by the Torres Martinez Desert Cahuilla Indians through the Torres Martinez Gaming Corporation, Red Earth Casino embodies the Tribe's commitment to quality and community.

For more information, visit www.redearthcasino.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

