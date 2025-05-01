Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERPH | ISIN: CA6445351068 | Ticker-Symbol: 32N
Tradegate
02.05.25
08:30 Uhr
3,476 Euro
-0,032
-0,91 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW GOLD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4313,45809:08
3,4313,48609:07
PR Newswire
01.05.2025 23:00 Uhr
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Gold Inc.: New Gold Completes 100% Consolidation Of The Free Cash Flow Interest In Its New Afton Mine

Finanznachrichten News

(All dollar figures are in US dollars unless otherwise indicated)

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - New Gold Inc. ("New Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: NGD) (NYSE American: NGD) is pleased to announce that the previously announced agreement with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("Ontario Teachers'") to acquire the remaining 19.9% free cash flow interest in the Company's New Afton Mine ("New Afton") (the "Transaction") has now closed. The Company has now fully consolidated its free cash flow interest in New Afton to 100% and terminated all existing agreements with respect to Ontario Teachers' free cash flow interest in New Afton.

About New Gold

New Gold is a Canadian-focused intermediate mining Company with a portfolio of two core producing assets in Canada, the New Afton copper-gold mine and the Rainy River gold mine. New Gold's vision is to be the most valued intermediate gold and copper producer through profitable and responsible mining for our shareholders and stakeholders. For further information on the Company, visit www.newgold.com.

SOURCE New Gold Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.