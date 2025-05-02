A team of Japan-based scientists have set a new power conversion efficiency record for all-organic solar cells, more than doubling the previous record. They say the cell was developed with rganic electrodes with high conductivity that required no acid doping or high-temperature heating, which avoids damage to the plastic substrates. A team led by scientists from Kanazawa University in Japan haa developed an all-organic solar cell with a power conversion efficiency of 8. 7% The result more than doubles the power conversion efficiency of previously fabricated all-organic solar cells, which reached ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...