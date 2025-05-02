Dr. Moirar Leveille to Speak at Yale's Women's Mental Health Conference on Integrative, Cross-Cultural Healing

Functional Medicine Expert and Multilingual Mental Health Strategist to Present "Wholeness In Context: Integrative Mental Health for Women Across Cultures and Systems" at the Women's Mental Health Conference at Yale

The Women's Mental Health Conference at Yale will feature internationally respected mental health leader and wellness strategist Dr. Moirar Leveille as a featured speaker. In her dynamic talk titled "Wholeness In Context: Integrative Mental Health for Women Across Cultures and Systems," Dr. Leveille will explore how culture, trauma, systemic inequities, and ancestral lineage shape how women experience, and access, mental wellness.

Known for her ability to integrate neuroscience, functional medicine, energy psychology, and multicultural wisdom, Dr. Leveille will deliver a bold and restorative call for whole-person, culturally responsive care.

"You cannot prescribe true healing in a language the nervous system doesn't speak," says Leveille. "That includes culture, faith, family dynamics, nutrition, and even generational silence."

A Global Approach to Women's Wellness

Women across the globe are:

Often misdiagnosed or under-treated due to cultural bias in traditional mental health models

Carrying intergenerational trauma that is rarely addressed in Western frameworks

Navigating systems that weren't designed for intersectional complexity

Dr. Leveille's approach provides a biopsychosocial-spiritual framework to:

Recognize how identity, ancestry, and biology intersect

Help women reclaim power in environments that often silence or segment their wellness

Bridge clinical therapy with functional and holistic wellness practices

Her work speaks especially to BIPOC, immigrant, and multilingual communities, offering a model of care that is not only effective, but affirming.

About Dr. Moirar Leveille

Dr. Moirar Leveille is a licensed mental health counselor, Certified Clinical Iridologist, and Functional Medicine Practitioner. Fluent in five languages, she is the CEO of Moirar Holistic Wellness, where she supports clients across five continents through coaching, counseling, and customized wellness interventions.

Her education includes training in:

Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP)

Bioenergetics

Emotional release therapies

She is also host of the popular "MINDFULYESS" show on JD3TV and a featured speaker on Amazon Prime's "Speak Up". Her commitment to wellness as a birthright, not a luxury, has made her one of the most sought-after voices in integrative mental health.

Learn more at: www.moirarleveille.com

Attend the Conference

To register for the Women's Mental Health Conference at Yale and attend Dr. Leveille's session, visit: www.wmhconference.org

Press Contact: Kelsha Sellars, JD | kelsha@ninavafirm.com | 404-220-7852

