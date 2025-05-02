Nikki Langman to Present at Yale on LEGO-Based Therapy for Mental Health and Substance Misuse Prevention

Structured Play as a Trauma-Informed Intervention for Adults

Emotional intelligence educator and trauma-informed facilitator Nikki Langman will present her groundbreaking session, "REBUILD: The LEGO® Experience Transforming Mental Health and Substance Misuse Prevention," at the prestigious Women's Mental Health Conference at Yale, taking place May 2-3, 2025 at the Yale School of Medicine.

Langman's session, scheduled for Saturday, May 3, will explore how LEGO®-based symbolic construction can serve as a powerful non-verbal tool for emotional processing, identity reconstruction, and recovery support among adults. Her approach blends principles of neuroscience, trauma theory, and expressive therapy to offer a new lens on resilience-building in individuals facing trauma, chronic stress, or substance misuse.

"When verbal processing feels inaccessible or unsafe, structured play becomes a bridge between silence and understanding," Langman says. "LEGO® allows individuals to externalize pain, explore their internal world symbolically, and reimagine their identity through safe, tangible methods."

Reimagining Recovery Through Symbolic Construction

As mental health providers seek more inclusive, somatic-based interventions for adult populations, Langman's research brings forward a trauma-sensitive, accessible model for use in both clinical and community care settings. LEGO® Serious Play becomes a medium for externalizing difficult emotions, creating meaning from internal chaos, and practicing cognitive reorganization in a non-threatening way.

In her session, mental health professionals, educators, and trauma specialists will explore:

The clinical benefits of symbolic play for trauma and behavioral health recovery



How tactile engagement facilitates narrative integration and emotional regulation



Ways structured play can complement traditional therapy and support prevention efforts

Langman's model is currently being implemented in corporate wellness, community recovery groups, and educational environments as a novel pathway toward emotional clarity and behavioral change.

About Nikki Langman

Nikki Langman is an emotional intelligence educator, international speaker, and trauma-informed facilitator whose work bridges symbolic construction and cognitive-emotional recovery. Her research focuses on the use of LEGO®-based interventions to support non-verbal processing and identity reconstruction in adults navigating trauma, addiction recovery, or stress-related mental health challenges.

Langman has delivered training and workshops across the U.S. and Australia, guiding institutions in integrating expressive, hands-on approaches into recovery and behavioral health programming. She is widely recognized for her work in leadership development, emotional regulation, and creative trauma response.

Representation & Booking Information

Nikki Langman is represented by Ni' Nava & Associates, a premier speaker management firm connecting transformative voices to institutions advancing equity, innovation, and emotional healing.

For media inquiries, speaking engagements, or collaborations, contact:

Kelsha Sellars

404-410-0200

Kelsha@ninavafirm.com

For more on Nikki Langman, visit:

?? www.nikkilangman.com

The Future of Recovery is Playful, Purposeful, and Proven

As trauma and substance misuse continue to affect adult mental health outcomes, expanding the intervention toolbox is more critical than ever. Nikki Langman's LEGO®-based model reintroduces creative expression as a scientifically grounded, healing practice for individuals ready to rebuild.

To bring Nikki Langman to your institution or explore partnership opportunities, contact us today.

SOURCE: Nikki Langman

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/nikki-langman-to-present-at-yale-on-legor-based-therapy-for-mental-health-and-substance-m-1022723