Enphase Energy says that more than 6. 5 million IQ microinverters and 50 MWh of IQ batteries made in the United States have been deployed. From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy, a specialist in microinverter-based solar and battery systems it is increasing production and deployment of microinverters and batteries with higher domestic content than previous models. In July 2024, the company announced that certain IQ8 microinverters when paired with other US-made solar equipment could qualify for the domestic content bonus tax credit under the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Those microinverters ...

