Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02
[02.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE00BN4GXL63
|13,286,600.00
|EUR
|0
|128,890,429.80
|9.7008
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|982,286.85
|97.4491
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE00BMDWWS85
|47,685.00
|USD
|0
|5,583,797.67
|117.0976
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE00BN0T9H70
|52,876.00
|GBP
|0
|6,017,853.77
|113.8107
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE00BKX90X67
|54,738.00
|EUR
|0
|5,900,576.75
|107.7967
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE00BKX90W50
|12,996.00
|CHF
|0
|1,265,716.49
|97.3928
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE000L1I4R94
|68,953.00
|USD
|0
|757,984.82
|10.9928
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE000LJG9WK1
|1,897,712.00
|GBP
|0
|19,033,218.15
|10.0296
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE000WXLHR76
|955,673.00
|SEK
|0
|10,126,940.23
|10.5967
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE000P7C7930
|37,990.00
|SEK
|0
|410,116.46
|10.7954
|JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE000CV0WWL4
|18,900,000.00
|JPY
|0
|1,872,424,471.66
|99.0701
