02.05.2025 09:18 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

[02.05.25]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
01.05.25IE00BN4GXL6313,286,600.00EUR0128,890,429.809.7008
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
01.05.25IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0982,286.8597.4491
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
01.05.25IE00BMDWWS8547,685.00USD05,583,797.67117.0976
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
01.05.25IE00BN0T9H7052,876.00GBP06,017,853.77113.8107
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous Valuation NET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
01.05.25IE00BKX90X6754,738.00EUR05,900,576.75107.7967
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
01.05.25IE00BKX90W5012,996.00CHF01,265,716.4997.3928
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USDValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
01.05.25IE000L1I4R9468,953.00USD0757,984.8210.9928
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTINGValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
01.05.25IE000LJG9WK11,897,712.00GBP019,033,218.1510.0296
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
01.05.25IE000WXLHR76955,673.00SEK010,126,940.2310.5967
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACCValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
01.05.25IE000P7C793037,990.00SEK0410,116.4610.7954
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
01.05.25IE000CV0WWL418,900,000.00JPY01,872,424,471.6699.0701

