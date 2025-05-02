Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02
[02.05.25]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE000JL9SV51
|370,471.00
|USD
|0
|4,118,357.70
|11.1165
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,710,547.00
|SEK
|0
|395,113,214.28
|106.4838
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE000LSFKN16
|636,306.00
|SEK
|0
|6,352,318.50
|9.9830
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.05.25
|IE000LH4DDC2
|272,747.00
|SEK
|0
|2,894,730.95
|10.6132
