DJ Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc (MEUG LN) Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 194.3269 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3627876 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN LEI Code: 969500MJN6FTOLDL5J41 Sequence No.: 385773 EQS News ID: 2128674 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 02, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)