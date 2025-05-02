DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (PABG LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2025 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 34.0233 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 67565931 CODE: PABG LN ISIN: LU2195226068 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABG LN LEI Code: 549300S2QFMA0J61VE20 Sequence No.: 385975 EQS News ID: 2129090 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 02, 2025 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)