DJ Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) (JARG LN) Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2025 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan SRI Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF DR - GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 30-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 49.0833 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12264 CODE: JARG LN ISIN: LU2469335025 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2469335025 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JARG LN LEI Code: 2138007H5QEZTOGC4B22 Sequence No.: 385993 EQS News ID: 2129128 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 02, 2025 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)