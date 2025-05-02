In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, reports that TOPCon modules from China held steady at between $0. 085-0. 090/W. It also reveals that Europe prices for TOPCon modules of over 450 W rose by 0. 96%, assessed at €0. 105/W. China: The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China held steady at $0. 089/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with indications between $0. 085-0. 090/W. FOB China Mono PERC module prices were stable at $0. 085/W with indications between $0. 082- 0. 088/W. In the forward market, Q2 2025 loading cargoes stayed ...

