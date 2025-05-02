UNIQ Introduces the Lyden Series: Essentials for Everyday Journeys

SINGAPORE, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UNIQ, known for its thoughtful design and purposeful innovation, proudly unveils the Lyden Series-a collection built for those who move with intention. Featuring a power bank, magnetic wallet, and passport holder, each piece blends precision craftsmanship with responsible materials for durability and practicality.

At the heart of the collection is premium vegan leather, offering refined craftsmanship with a lighter footprint. Each piece is designed for comfort, durability, and versatility-built for both urban and off-the-grid lifestyles.

Power, Wherever You Go

The Lexa 5000 Power Bank is designed for those who need reliable power on the go. Its sleek form factor fits effortlessly into your daily life, while high-speed charging technology ensures your devices are powered up whenever and wherever you need them. Made with vegan-friendly materials, it offers exceptional performance without compromise. The double-sided magnets allow effortless stacking and detaching-layer them up or swap them out for standalone use, creating a more seamless mobile workflow.

Minimalist Carry, Maximum Function

The Lyden Magnetic Wallet is the perfect companion for the modern minimalist. Designed with a strong magnetic hold and ultra-slim profile, it securely attaches to MagSafe-compatible iPhones, keeping your essential cards within reach. Its RFID-protected design ensures security, while the ultra-thin pull-tab allows quick access, and the magnetic closure keeps everything secure. Doubles as a hands-free kickstand for easy viewing on the go, offering a refined solution for everyday carry with both convenience and style.

Travel Smart, Travel Light

The Belmont Passport Holder refines your travel essentials with a sleek, compact design that's as durable as it is smart. Built to withstand global journeys, it features protective lining, demagnetization-safe film, and RFID technology to keep your belongings secure. Thoughtfully placed slots store your passport, cards, and boarding passes without bulk. Plus, with a built-in tracker that syncs to Apple's Find My app and wireless charging that lasts up to six months, you can travel lighter and smarter.

"The Lyden Series is our answer to the growing need for accessories that elevate your everyday essentials, with thoughtful design at the core," says Andy Wong, Co-Founder and Managing Director at UNIQ. "Designed for those who value purpose and durability, these products support a mindful, functional lifestyle."

The Lyden Series is now available at https://uniqbetterbydesign.com/pages/lyden-collective-better-for-the-conscious. For more details, follow us on Instagram @uniqbetterbydesign.

About UNIQ

UNIQ, a Singapore-based brand, is driven by the belief that products should be both functional and purposeful. Specializing in tech accessories like iPhone cases, AirPods covers, and screen protectors, UNIQ enhances everyday experiences by seamlessly integrating with Apple users' lifestyles. Expanding into carry accessories, the brand caters to diverse needs worldwide. With a strong presence across the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific, UNIQ has earned the trust of over 150 million users globally, prioritizing quality and responsibility in every product.

