InsureandGo research reveals mobile phone addiction undermines wellbeing on holiday

LONDON, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the desire to unwind, a staggering 98% of Brits find themselves glued to their phones while on holiday - many juggling time on the sun-lounger with the constant urge to check everything on their phones from social media gossip to their bank accounts and sports results.

While 96% of people say they consider health and wellbeing to be a key factor when booking a holiday abroad, the InsureandGo research highlights a growing challenge for holidaymakers who, despite being eager to disconnect, struggle to fully switch off and unwind.

One in four people (25%) can't go more than two hours on holiday without checking their phones and 5% can't even last 30 minutes. Only 18% of people said they could last a whole day without their phones.

Smartphones have become the constant companion for many people - even on holiday. With this in mind, InsureandGo asked a representative sample of 2,000 UK adults how long they could stay off their phones when on holiday - and what they used their phones for when abroad.

The Top 10 things people check on their phone when on holiday:

Messages from friends (47%) Social media feeds from home (38%) Local weather at resort (36%) Travel maps for excursions (30%) Checking bank account (28%) Check in on parents/ kids (26%) Music (26%) National news (22%) Football results/ sports news (21%) Work emails (15%)

Garry Nelson, Head of Corporate Affairs at InsureandGo commented: "While we are all prone to 'checking in' with our smartphones while on holiday, the importance of a total 'switch off' on holiday can't be under-estimated.

"At InsureandGo, we recognise that holidays are more than just a break from the daily routine - they should be an opportunity to reset and reconnect. Whether it's stepping into a remote location with no Wi-Fi or simply trying a 'phone-free day' on holiday, our research highlights how essential it is to make conscious choices to disconnect as part of enjoying a truly restful and stress-free holiday. And part of stress-free holidaying is having comprehensive travel cover in place. At InsureandGo our aim is to make this easy, so you can relax knowing that nothing gets in the way of a much-needed mental switch-off on holiday."

