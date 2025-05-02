Anzeige
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Investor Presentation via Mello

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

The Diverse Income Trust plc
(the "Company")

Investor Presentation via Mello

The Diverse Income Trust is pleased to announce that one of the managers of the trust, Gervais Williams, will be presenting at the Mello2025 investor event on Wednesday 4th June 2025, to be held at The Clayton Hotel & Conference Centre, Chiswick High Road, London, W4 5RY. For further information and tickets (use code ShareM2550 for 50% off ticket price) for the Mello2025 conference, please visit the event website at www.melloevents.com/mello2025.

2 May 2025

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45


