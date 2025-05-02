In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that strong jet stream and Eastern storms split solar conditions across the US in April, with the east experiencing a downturn in solar irradiance while the northwest saw irradiance gains. A strong jet stream and Eastern storms have split solar conditions across the US. According to analysis using the Solcast API, solar conditions were significantly depressed across the Eastern US due to persistent storm activity, while the northwest saw clear skies and irradiance gains alongside unseasonably cool temperatures. In the Eastern ...

