Freitag, 02.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
02.05.2025 10:58 Uhr
Orion Oyj: Managers' transactions - Ari Lehtoranta

Finanznachrichten News

ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
2 MAY 2025 at 11.45 EEST

Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions - Ari Lehtoranta

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ari Lehtoranta
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 106244/5/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2025-04-30
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 508 Unit price: 0 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 508 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

Executive Vice President,
Corporate Functions

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Nordic pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. In 2024 Orion's net sales amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company employed about 3,700 professionals worldwide, dedicated to building well-being. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


