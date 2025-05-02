Softworks, a leader in innovative workforce management software solutions, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered Absence Predictor. Designed specifically for organisations managing complex schedules, this cutting-edge solution empowers them to anticipate and mitigate unexpected employee absences before they disrupt operations.

Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, the Absence Predictor analyses historical shift patterns and past absences to forecast potential no-shows once schedules are created. This proactive approach allows organisations to take preemptive action by reallocating employees, conducting early check-ins, or ensuring backup staff are on standby, ultimately reducing operational disruptions and improving workforce efficiency.

"In today's fast-paced work environment, unplanned absences can have a significant impact on productivity and service delivery," said Andrew Ferguson, CEO, Softworks. "Our AI-powered Absence Predictor will give organisations the foresight needed to make informed scheduling decisions and maintain seamless operations."

Ideal for industries reliant on shift-based work, such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and logistics, this solution will further enhance Softworks existing Employee Scheduling Solution by providing data-driven insights that help organisations proactively adjust their schedules for maximum efficiency.

Softworks provides workforce management software that automates Employee Time Attendance, Scheduling, HR, Skills, and Compliance management. By centralising employee data into an easy-to-use system, Softworks streamlines HR processes, reduces costs, and enhances reporting. Founded in Bray, Ireland, in 1990, Softworks now operates in Canada, Italy, the UK, and the USA, employing over 100 people.

