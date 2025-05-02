Interlace Debuts at Token2049 to Accelerate Web2-Web3 Integration Across MENA

NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interlace, a pioneering financial innovation platform bridging traditional (Web2) and decentralized (Web3) ecosystems, is making a high-impact debut at Token2049, the world's largest cryptocurrency conference. The event draws more than 15,000 global Web3 leaders, investors, developers, and policymakers to the heart of the Middle East's burgeoning digital economy.

As the MENA region solidifies its status as a strategic launchpad for blockchain and digital finance, Interlace is leveraging Token2049 to highlight its global ambitions and regional integration efforts. Through a combination of keynote speeches, panel participation, side events, and interactive showcases, the company will spotlight its technological breakthroughs, regulatory strategies, and innovative Web3 solutions designed to advance financial inclusion and digital infrastructure.

Token2049 has cemented its position as the premier global platform for blockchain dialogue and innovation. With MENA emerging as a magnet for crypto and fintech enterprises-thanks to its progressive regulatory framework and strong investor base-the event provides fertile ground for companies like Interlace to scale their operations in high-growth markets.

Driving Web3 Compliance and Strategy in the Middle East

Michael Wu, Founder and CEO of Interlace, was recently invited to speak at the event Mastering Web3 Finance and Compliance: Blockchain & Beyond, where he joined a panel discussion exploring regulatory frameworks and emerging trends in the Middle East's Web3 ecosystem. Drawing on Interlace's extensive global experience, Wu provided a deep dive into the region's compliance landscape. He emphasized the UAE's regulatory efficiency as a strategic advantage for Web3 companies, stating: "In MENA, it takes only a few months to obtain a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license, whereas the same process can take up to two years in Singapore. In the United States, conflicting federal and state regulations create persistent uncertainty for businesses." This favorable regulatory environment, he noted, has enabled Interlace to accelerate its expansion into the Middle Eastern market.

Wu also outlined Interlace's proactive compliance strategy, highlighting early regulatory investment as a foundation for building long-term competitive advantages. "We've secured key licenses-including MSB (Money Services Business), MSO (Money Service Operator), and VASP-across major markets such as Hong Kong, the U.S., and Europe," he shared. He stressed the importance of integrating technology with compliance, citing the use of biometric solutions to streamline Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures. This approach not only ensures regulatory adherence but also enhances user accessibility. "Compliance is not a cost," Wu asserted. "It's the foundation of brand trust. For institutional partners and investors, regulatory compliance is non-negotiable-and critical for sustainable growth."

Addressing the convergence of traditional finance and Web3, Wu presented Interlace's multi-license model as a blueprint for cross-border innovation. "Our crypto payment card enables seamless interoperability between on-chain digital assets and off-chain consumer transactions," he explained. "This functionality requires a high degree of cross-jurisdictional compliance." Wu concluded by sharing that Interlace is actively expanding its footprint in the Middle East, bringing its regulatory expertise and compliance technology to support the region's rapidly evolving blockchain infrastructure.

Unveiling Innovation at Premier Side Events

Beyond the main conference, Interlace will engage audiences at high-profile side events including 1001 Crypto Nights, Gilded Mirage, and the Hack Seasons Conferencei. These gatherings delve into themes such as the convergence of legacy finance with decentralized protocols and the region's unique role in accelerating Web3 adoption.

Interlace will showcase its Card-as-a-Service (CaaS) API solutions tailored for the PayFi sector, as well as its custom-designed physical banking cards-which double as exclusive, limited-time gift cards. These cards demonstrate real-time "on-chain to off-chain" transaction capabilities, offering attendees a tangible experience of seamless Web3-enabled payments.

A Strategic Leap Toward Global and Regional Impact

Interlace's presence at Token2049 is more than a product showcase-it represents a pivotal step in the company's global expansion and MENA market penetration. As the company deepens its engagement in the region, it aims to collaborate with local institutions to build robust, inclusive digital financial ecosystems.

Wu reflected on the significance of the Middle East in shaping the future of blockchain finance: "The Middle East is rapidly evolving from an energy stronghold into a center of digital innovation. Its open regulatory approach and dynamic capital environment make it a strategic region for Web3 transformation. At Interlace, we're committed to co-creating resilient financial infrastructure with local partners-enabling businesses and users to fully benefit from the potential of blockchain technology. We see MENA as a future global benchmark for Web3 applications."

