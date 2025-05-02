Anzeige
02.05.2025 09:30 Uhr
Storebrand Asset Management AS: Suspension is lifted

Finanznachrichten News

Lysaker, 2 May 2025

Yesterday's suspension from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen is now liftet on behalf of the below funds, and the share classes will resume trading today on 2 May.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share classSymbolISIN
SKAGEN Focus ASKIFOANO0010735129
SKAGEN Global ASKIGLONO0008004009
SKAGEN Kon-Tiki ASKIKONNO0010140502
SKAGEN m2 ASKIM2NO0010657356
SKAGEN Vekst ASKIVEKNO0008000445
Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder A5STIIAMNO0010841588
Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder A5STIINMNO0010841570
Storebrand Global Plus A5STIGEPNO0010841604
Storebrand Global Solutions A5STIGSNO0010841612
Storebrand Global Multifactor A5STIGMNO0010841596

Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billion, and a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 30 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. In Denmark, Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds, Cubera Private Equity, Capital Investment and a majority ownership of AIP.


