Storebrand Asset Management AS: Suspension is lifted

Lysaker, 2 May 2025
Yesterday's suspension from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen is now liftet on behalf of the below funds, and the share classes will resume trading today on 2 May.
Regards
Storebrand Asset Management AS
Contacts:
Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no
Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com
|Fund name and share class
|Symbol
|ISIN
|SKAGEN Focus A
|SKIFOA
|NO0010735129
|SKAGEN Global A
|SKIGLO
|NO0008004009
|SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A
|SKIKON
|NO0010140502
|SKAGEN m2 A
|SKIM2
|NO0010657356
|SKAGEN Vekst A
|SKIVEK
|NO0008000445
|Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder A5
|STIIAM
|NO0010841588
|Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder A5
|STIINM
|NO0010841570
|Storebrand Global Plus A5
|STIGEP
|NO0010841604
|Storebrand Global Solutions A5
|STIGS
|NO0010841612
|Storebrand Global Multifactor A5
|STIGM
|NO0010841596
Storebrand is Norway's largest private asset manager with an AuM of around DKK 900 billion, and a leading Nordic provider of sustainable pensions and savings. The company has been a global pioneer in ESG investing for over 30 years, offering broad and scalable solutions for both institutional and private investors in the Nordic region and other European countries. In Denmark, Storebrand delivers sustainable investment solutions and client value through a multi-boutique platform, with the brands Storebrand Funds, SKAGEN Funds, Cubera Private Equity, Capital Investment and a majority ownership of AIP.