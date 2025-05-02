Storebrand Asset Management AS: Suspension is lifted

Lysaker, 2 May 2025

Yesterday's suspension from the live trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen is now liftet on behalf of the below funds, and the share classes will resume trading today on 2 May.

Regards

Storebrand Asset Management AS

Contacts:

Henrik Budde Gantzel, Director, henrik.budde.gantzel@storebrand.no

Frode Aasen, Product Manager, fdc@storebrand.com

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN SKAGEN Focus A SKIFOA NO0010735129 SKAGEN Global A SKIGLO NO0008004009 SKAGEN Kon-Tiki A SKIKON NO0010140502 SKAGEN m2 A SKIM2 NO0010657356 SKAGEN Vekst A SKIVEK NO0008000445 Storebrand Indeks - Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks - Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

