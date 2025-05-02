DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise April nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)
=== gg Vormonat gg Vorjahr +/- Prozent +/- Prozent April 25 März 25 April 25 März 25 Eurozone-20 +0,6 +0,6 +2,2 +2,2 Belgien -0,6 -0,4 +3,1 +3,6 Deutschland +0,5 +0,4 +2,2 +2,3 Estland +1,2 -0,3 +4,4 +4,3 Finnland +0,3 +0,1 +2,0 +1,8 Frankreich +0,6 +0,2 +0,8 +0,9 Griechenland +0,5 +1,9 +2,7 +3,1 Irland +0,4 +0,7 +2,0 +1,8 Italien +0,5 +1,6 +2,1 +2,1 Kroatien +0,7 +0,4 +3,9 +4,3 Lettland +1,1 +0,9 +4,1 +3,5 Litauen +0,2 +0,4 +3,6 +3,7 Luxemburg +0,6 -0,1 +1,7 +1,5 Malta +3,1 +1,1 +2,5 +2,1 Niederlande +1,8 +0,5 +4,1 +3,4 sterreich +0,3 +0,3 +3,3 +3,1 Portugal +1,3 +1,7 +2,1 +1,9 Slowakei +0,1 +0,3 +3,9 +4,2 Slowenien +0,8 +0,8 +2,3 +2,2 Spanien +0,6 +0,7 +2,2 +2,2 Zypern +0,6 +0,5 +1,3 +2,1 ===
- Quelle Daten: Eurostat
- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators
