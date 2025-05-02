Anzeige
Dow Jones News
02.05.2025 11:33 Uhr
TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise April nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung)

DJ TABELLE/EU-Verbraucherpreise April nach Ländern (Vorabschätzung) 

=== 
          gg Vormonat     gg Vorjahr 
          +/- Prozent     +/- Prozent 
       April 25 März 25  April 25 März 25 
Eurozone-20    +0,6   +0,6    +2,2   +2,2 
 
Belgien      -0,6   -0,4    +3,1   +3,6 
Deutschland    +0,5   +0,4    +2,2   +2,3 
Estland      +1,2   -0,3    +4,4   +4,3 
Finnland     +0,3   +0,1    +2,0   +1,8 
Frankreich    +0,6   +0,2    +0,8   +0,9 
Griechenland   +0,5   +1,9    +2,7   +3,1 
Irland      +0,4   +0,7    +2,0   +1,8 
Italien      +0,5   +1,6    +2,1   +2,1 
Kroatien     +0,7   +0,4    +3,9   +4,3 
Lettland     +1,1   +0,9    +4,1   +3,5 
Litauen      +0,2   +0,4    +3,6   +3,7 
Luxemburg     +0,6   -0,1    +1,7   +1,5 
Malta       +3,1   +1,1    +2,5   +2,1 
Niederlande    +1,8   +0,5    +4,1   +3,4 
sterreich     +0,3   +0,3    +3,3   +3,1 
Portugal     +1,3   +1,7    +2,1   +1,9 
Slowakei     +0,1   +0,3    +3,9   +4,2 
Slowenien     +0,8   +0,8    +2,3   +2,2 
Spanien      +0,6   +0,7    +2,2   +2,2 
Zypern      +0,6   +0,5    +1,3   +2,1 
===

- Quelle Daten: Eurostat

- Webseite: https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/de/web/main/news/euro-indicators

Kontakt zum Autor: volkan.ictuerk@dowjones.com

DJG/voi

May 02, 2025 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

