TwentyFour Income Fund - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 02

TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128 )

(LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369)

Net Asset Value per Share

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE TwentyFour Income Fund Limited 106.74XD GG00B90J5Z95 30th April 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited announces the following unaudited, estimated net asset value per share as at 30th April 2025.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Ireland) Limited

Alex Murray +353 (0)1 5717 346

Date: 1st May 2025