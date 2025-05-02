SharkNinja: New study from Shark reveals the secret to happiness is closer to home than thought

LONDON, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SharkNinja, a global product design and technology company, has revealed the secret to happiness is closer to home than you think. In fact, its new research* suggests that the secret is your home. As a nation, we're prioritising our wellbeing, embracing healthier lifestyles and spending more on our health and wellness** and the data from SharkNinja suggests we should be including cleaning to our therapeutic options to support our self-care routines.

The survey, which looked to explore the power of a clean home, revealed the profound emotional impact a clean home can have on UK residents, unveiling that a tidy space is not just about aesthetics, but a key ingredient for emotional wellbeing, productivity, and even family harmony. An overwhelming?88% of respondents agreed that a clean, organised space fosters a clear, focused mind, reducing stress and promoting a sense of calm and control.

The benefits don't end there, 65%?of respondents felt that having clean floors positively impacts their stress levels and two in five felt having a clean home meant they had better sleep. The positive effects extend beyond stress reduction with 83% of those surveyed saying they felt more productive and focused after cleaning their home.?This suggests that taking the time to tidy up can be a powerful tool for boosting efficiency and achieving goals. The research also reveals the emotional uplift associated with a clean home:

To support the powerful link between a clean home and emotional wellbeing, the Shark PowerDetect Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner gives the best overall cleaning performance of any corded stick vacuum***. This innovative vacuum is designed to make achieving a clean and calming home easier and more efficient than ever before giving more time to embracing the benefits of a clean home.

James Kitto, Managing Director (UK&I) from SharkNinja said, "At SharkNinja, we innovate in ways that benefit the consumer to make their lives easier. Our research clearly demonstrates that the benefits of a clean home extend far beyond just a visually appealing space. It's about creating an environment that supports emotional wellbeing, productivity, and positive relationships. We're proud to provide products that have an emotional impact alongside a practical purpose."

Further supporting the research, Nicola Lewis, decluttering & organising expert said, "This research reinforces the conversations that I have with people every day around how a clean home makes them feel. Not only do people see the immediate impact from their regular cleaning, but they're also seeing a deeper, more emotional benefit that a clean home brings."

Shark PowerDetect Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner HZ4000UKT is available on sharkclean.co.uk and and at selected retailers.

Nicola Lewis can be found at @ThisGirlCanOrganise.

*Source: SharkNinja commissioned Research Without Barriers (RWB) to conduct an online survey among 1,001 members of the British public. Research was conducted online by Research Without Barriers - RWB between 28th March 2025 and 4th April 2025

** Source: Experian-Health-Conscious-Britain-January-Spend-Trends, February 2025: https://www.experian.co.uk/blogs/latest-thinking/wp-content/uploads/sites/13/2025/02/Experian-Health-Conscious-Britain-January-Spend-Trends.pdf

***Based on average performance across IEC 62885-2, Clauses 5.1, 5.2, 5.4, and 5.3, 5.5 in forward and backward starting directions. For verification email ukinfo@sharkninja.com

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people's lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,600 associates, the company's products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com.

