Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a global leader in digital asset trading, has officially listed StablR USD (USDR) on May 1, 2025. The USDR/USDT trading pair is now live and available for trading at https://www.lbank.com/trade/stablrusd_usdt, offering users access to a stable and secure digital asset backed by the US dollar.

StablR USD (USDR) is an electronic money token (EMT), pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, designed to facilitate efficient digital transactions in the growing cryptocurrency space. Built on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), USDR provides users with a reliable, transparent, and easily transferable stablecoin solution. With its seamless integration into decentralized finance (DeFi), cross-border payments, and more, USDR aims to become a key player in the future of digital financial systems.

StablR USD: A USD-Backed Stablecoin for Digital Finance

StablR USD (USDR) offers a fully-regulated, fiat-backed stablecoin solution that combines the US dollar with the potential advantages of blockchain technology. Each USDR token is backed 1:1 by USD reserves, aiming for stability and security for its holders. The token is designed for multiple use cases, including as a store of value, a medium of exchange, and a unit of account within various DeFi applications, online transactions, and cross-border payments.

StablR is committed to transparency, providing regular reserve attestations and complying with AML/CFT requirements, aiming to make USDR a trustworthy asset for institutional and individual users alike. It operates within a secure and regulated framework, supported by a rigorous proof of reserves mechanism that aims for stability and integrity of the token's backing.

Tokenomics

The StablR USD (USDR) token is a fully-backed stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar, with the goal of providing a reliable, secure, and scalable solution for digital finance.

Key Details:

Token Name : StablR USD

Token Symbol : USDR

Blockchain : Ethereum (ERC-20)

Total Supply : Dynamic, based on market demand and USD-backed reserves

Decimals: 6

Core Features:

1:1 USD Peg : Each USDR token is backed by one US dollar.

Reserve Management : StablR maintains strict risk management policies, with reserves held in segregated accounts and liquid assets.

Redemption Rights : USDR holders have the right to redeem tokens at par value at any time.

Fiat Backing : Reserves are held by StablR in secure, regulatory-compliant financial institutions and undergo regular attestations to maintain the 1:1 peg with the US dollar.

Governance & Transparency: The issuance and burning of USDR tokens are governed by a multi-signature process and transparent reporting.

Distribution and Liquidity:

USDR is primarily distributed through B2B partnerships and supported by a robust ecosystem of liquidity providers and exchanges, enabling seamless access for global users.

Market Utility:

Payments : USDR serves as a medium for cross-border payments and transactions within decentralized applications.

DeFi Integration : USDR is integrated into leading DeFi protocols, offering users the ability to potentially earn yield, provide liquidity, and participate in decentralized governance.

Store of Value: With its transparent backing, USDR aims to act as a reliable store of value in the cryptocurrency market.

