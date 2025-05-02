Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2025) - Kristina Holle, Founder of The Authentic You Coaching, is pleased to announce their participation as a keynote speaker at the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place on May 7, 2025 at the Old Mill Toronto during Women's Health Month.

The WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, marketing, investor relations, communications, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by the Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations, the conference brings together top industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, and growth in today's dynamic business environment.

Kristina Holle will be speaking on Corporate Life to Authentic Living - Unleashing HER Potential, alongside a distinguished lineup of industry experts. Holle's keynote session will explore how women break free from corporate burnout and step into a life of authenticity, confidence, and purpose.

Key Takeaways

Recognizing the Inner Conflict - Identifying when corporate life no longer aligns.

- Identifying when corporate life no longer aligns. Overcoming Limiting Beliefs - Releasing fear, self-doubt, and external validation.

- Releasing fear, self-doubt, and external validation. Redefining Success - Shifting from job titles to passion-driven fulfillment.

- Shifting from job titles to passion-driven fulfillment. Building Confidence & Emotional Intelligence - Trusting intuition and self-leadership.

- Trusting intuition and self-leadership. The SHIFT Framework - A proven path to self-awareness, well-being, innovation, and transformation.

- A proven path to self-awareness, well-being, innovation, and transformation. Practical Strategies - Steps to transition into a value-aligned career.

Kristina is a transformational coach, speaker, and author of The Authentic You: Unleash Your Leadership Potential. A former HR executive, she now helps women redefine success and live authentically, offering attendees actionable insights and strategies to navigate challenges and drive success in their careers and businesses.

"Authenticity is the most powerful brand you can build. When a woman steps into her truth, she influences, inspires, and transforms." - Kristina M. Holle

The conference agenda includes three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels with over 20 speakers on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media and public relations.

To mark Canadian Women in Public Relations' 10-year anniversary, the event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

WorkWell Conference tickets are available now on Eventbrite, with full event details, including the agenda and speaker lineup at womeninpr.com.

About Kristina Holle

Kristina M. Holle, CHRE, is a transformational coach, speaker, and author of The Authentic You: Unleash Your Leadership Potential. A Certified Human Resources Executive (CHRE) with over 25 years of senior HR leadership experience, Kristina has worked with global brands including Coca-Cola Beverages, SCI Logistics, Gap Inc., and SoHo Met Hotels. She is a recognized expert in leadership, emotional intelligence, and cultural transformation.

Kristina, the founder of The Authentic You Coaching and Holle Consulting, empowers women to overcome corporate burnout, build confidence, and develop purpose-driven careers. She has spoken at prominent events such as Toronto's HR Summit and the National Women's Show and has been featured in publications like HR Reporter and HR Director Magazine.

Kristina is the creator of the SHIFT Framework, guiding individuals and teams from burnout to thriving. She offers executive coaching, leadership development, and corporate well-being retreats, helping organizations shift from disengagement to authentic leadership.

A sought-after speaker and panel moderator on the future of work and transformation, Kristina challenges outdated leadership models and champions authenticity, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) form an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations make up Women in PR North America®.

