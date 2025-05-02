The European Commission has offered €52. 4 million ($59. 4 million) in funding for seven solar projects in Finland, as part of a broader renewable energy package that also includes two wind projects in Estonia. The European Commission has allocated funding for seven solar projects in Finland. The €52. 4 million funding package, delivered through the EU Renewable Energy Financing Mechanism (RENEWFM), will also support the development of two onshore wind projects in Estonia. Together, the nine projects have a combined capacity of 445. 65 MW and are expected to be commissioned between 2027 and 2028. ...

