DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (XCOU LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 02-May-2025 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 30-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 22.1703 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 90356 CODE: XCOU LN ISIN: LU1981860239 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981860239 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCOU LN LEI Code: 549300AN4QVQ0SPP1Y68 Sequence No.: 386026 EQS News ID: 2129270 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2129270&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 02, 2025 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)