The course will focus on the practical reporting aspects of Common Reporting Framework (COREP) and Financial Reporting Framework (FINREP), as standardised reporting frameworks mandated by the EU EBA, and the UK PRA/FCA under the Capital Requirements Regulation (CRR). These frameworks ensure consistent and accurate reporting of financial and prudential information, enabling regulators to assess the stability and risk profiles of financial institutions.

The session covers the key challenges encountered by banks and credit institutions, and other investment firms asset managers and hedge funds, key lessons learnt in implementing trade and transaction reporting, and successful remediation of any issues.

This workshop covers all aspects of Financial reporting, from organisational scope, to data validation, data sourcing, data templates and structures, submission methodologies and resulting impact to Front, Middle and Back Office processes.

Through interactive sessions, case studies, and hands-on exercises, participants will gain the knowledge and skills required to navigate the complexities of financial reporting in a regulated environment.

The course includes regulatory guidance from the PRA/FCA, EBA and local European regulators and UK Financial reporting post Brexit.

What will you learn

By the end of this practical training you will:

Understand the Regulatory Background Purpose, Scope and Imperatives for Financial Reporting using COREP and FINREP within UK and EU Banking Regulations (Basel III, CRD IV, CRR)

Master Reporting frameworks for COREP and FINREP, including the data structure, key templates, and data requirements

Develop practical skills in implementing and reporting Prudential Reporting (COREP) and Financial Reporting (FINREP) frameworks, using case studies and real life examples

Who Should Attend:

Treasury

Finance

Risk

Compliance

Audit

Financial Operations and Reporting

FP&A

Regulatory Affairs

Key Topics Covered:

Regulatory Capital and Basel 3.1/CRD IV/UK CRR

Pillar 1,2,3 reporting, ICAAP and ILAAP

Common Reporting Standards (COREP) Regulatory Capital Reporting

Financial Reporting Standards (FINREP) IFRS Financial Reporting

Next Steps and Upcoming Regulations (Basel 3.1 "Endgame")

