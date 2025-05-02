Criteo Corp: Criteo Reports Record First Quarter 2025 Results

Deployed $56 Million to Repurchase Shares in Q1 2025
NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the commerce media company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.
First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:
The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025:
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
YoY Change
(in millions, except EPS data)
GAAP Results
Revenue
$451
$450
0.3 %
Gross Profit
$237
$217
9 %
Net Income (loss)
$40
$9
367 %
Gross Profit margin
52 %
48 %
4 ppt
Diluted EPS
$0.66
$0.12
450 %
Cash from operating activities
$62
$14
345 %
Cash and cash equivalents
$286
$267
7 %
Non-GAAP Results 1
Contribution ex-TAC
$264
$254
4 %
Adjusted EBITDA
$92
$71
30 %
Adjusted diluted EPS
$1.10
$0.80
38 %
Free Cash Flow (FCF)
$45
$1
NM
FCF / Adjusted EBITDA
49 %
1 %
48 ppt
"Our results this quarter demonstrate strong execution and a solid foundation to build on," said Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "Criteo sits at the center of commerce and media, a powerful combination. I'm excited about our opportunities ahead and confident in our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."
Operating Highlights
- Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 18% year-over-year at constant currency2 and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC3 retention for Retail Media was 120%.
- We expanded our platform adoption to 3,800 brands and added new retailers and marketplaces, including Dick's Sporting Goods in the U.S., Endeavour in Australia, d shopping in Japan, Cooperative U in France, and Elkjop in the Nordics.
- We launched our Onsite Video solution for Retail Media into general availability and now offer a comprehensive, full-funnel onsite advertising suite.
- Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC was up 4% year-over-year at constant currency2.
- Criteo's media spend4 was $4.3 billion in the last 12 months and $919 million in Q1 2025, flat year-over-year at constant currency2.
- We deployed $56 million of capital for share repurchases in Q1 2025.
- The Company named Frederik van der Kooi as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and nominated Stefanie Jay for election to the Board of directors at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
___________________________________________________
1 Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
2 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.
3 Same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC retention is the Contribution ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and are still live with us the same quarter in the following year.
4 Media spend is defined as the media spend activated on behalf of our Retail Media clients and our Performance Media clients.
Financial Summary
Revenue for Q1 2025 was $451 million, gross profit was $237 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $264 million. Net income for Q1 2025 was $40 million, an increase compared to $9 million in Q1 2024. This represents $0.66 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $92 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.10. As reported, revenue for Q1 increased 0.3%, gross profit increased 9% and Contribution ex-TAC increased 4%. At constant currency, revenue for Q1 increased 3% and Contribution ex-TAC increased 7%. Cash flow from operating activities was $62 million in Q1 and Free Cash Flow was $45 million in Q1 2025, an increase compared to $1 million in Q1 2024. As of March 31, 2025, we had $329 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.
Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our first quarter results reflect our broad capabilities to drive performance across the buyer journey, and the strength of our diversified global client base. In an uncertain macro-economic environment, our resilient business model and strong financial foundation position us well to drive results for our clients and protect margins and cash flow."
First Quarter 2025 Results
Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC
Revenue increased 0.3% year-over-year in Q1 2025, or 3% at constant currency, to $451 million (Q1 2024: $450 million). Gross profit increased 9% year-over-year in Q1 2025 to $237 million (Q1 2024: $217 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 52% (Q1 2024: 48%). Contribution ex-TAC in the first quarter increased 4% year-over-year, or increased 7% at constant currency, to $264 million (Q1 2024: $254 million).
- Retail Media revenue increased 17%, or 18% at constant currency, reflecting continued strength in Retail Media onsite. Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 17%, or 18% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform.
- Performance Media revenue decreased (2)%, or increased 1% at constant currency, and Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 1%, or 4% at constant currency, driven by the continued traction of our suite of commerce solutions helping advertisers drive measurable performance across the entire buyer journey, partially offset by lower AdTech services.
Net Income and Adjusted Net Income
Net income was $40 million in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: net income of $9 million). Net income allocated to shareholders of Criteo was $38 million, or $0.66 per share on a diluted basis (Q1 2024: net income available to shareholders of $7 million, or $0.12 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $63 million, or $1.10 per share on a diluted basis (Q1 2024: $47 million, or $0.80 per share on a diluted basis).
Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses
Adjusted EBITDA was $92 million, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year (Q1 2024: $71 million). This primarily reflects higher Contribution ex-TAC over the period and effective cost management. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 35% (Q1 2024: 28%).
Operating expenses decreased (9)% year-over-year to $189 million (Q1 2024: $207 million), mostly driven by continued rigor on resource allocation and lower equity award compensation expense, partially offset by planned growth investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased (3)% year-over-year to $151 million (Q1 2024: $155 million).
Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position
Cash flow from operating activities increased to $62 million in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: $14 million).
Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property and equipment, increased to $45 million in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: $1 million). On a trailing 12-month basis, Free Cash Flow was $226 million.
Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, were $329 million, a $(3) million decrease compared to December 31, 2024, after spending $56 million on share repurchases in the three months ended March 31, 2025.
As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $810 million, including its cash position, marketable securities, revolving credit facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.
Update on Chrome Third-Party Cookie Policy
On April 23, 2025, Google announced that it will maintain its current approach for offering users control over third-party cookies in the Chrome browser. This decision follows a 2024 proposal to implement a new framework and standalone prompt for collecting user consent regarding third-party cookie usage across web browsing activity. Google confirmed it will not proceed with the proposed standalone consent prompt and instead will continue with its existing mechanisms for user choice.
We appreciate our partnership with Google and the wider ecosystem, and welcome Google's decision to provide greater clarity around their plans for third-party cookies. We have future-proofed our approach to privacy protecting addressability which uses advanced AI to consolidate and then optimize diverse signals, including alternative IDs, first-party data, contextual inputs and browser-based tools like the Privacy Sandbox. This enables us to execute tailored, full-funnel, cross-channel campaigns that drive measurable outcomes for our clients in any scenario.
Commercial Update
On April 30, 2025, our largest Retail Media client notified us that they will curtail the scope of services to be provided commencing November 1, 2025, which will reduce the expected revenue from that date onwards. They will continue to use our industry-leading Retail Media technology platform under a multi-year committed contract while discontinuing our managed services and curtailing the remaining brand demand sales services.
2025 Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of May 2, 2025, amidst an uncertain macro-economic backdrop.
Fiscal year 2025 guidance:
- Low-single-digit growth in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 33% to 34% of Contribution ex-TAC.
Second quarter 2025 guidance:
- Contribution ex-TAC between $272 million and $278 million , or -2% to flat year-over-year at constant-currency at the midpoint.
- Adjusted EBITDA between $60 million and $66 million .
The above guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.909, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 150, a U.S. dollar-British Pound rate of 0.787, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,426 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian Real rate of 5.83.
The above guidance assumes that no additional acquisitions are completed during the second quarter of 2025.
Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, and certain acquisition costs. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.
Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, and certain acquisition and integration costs. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.
Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.
Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 and the year ending December 31, 2025, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions (such as changes in or new tariffs), the impact of competition or client in-housing, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, client flexibility to increase or decrease spend, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations.
Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.
Conference Call Information
Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, May 2, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.
- United States: +1 800 836 8184
- International: +1 646 357 8785
- France 080-094-5120
Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.
About Criteo
Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com.
Financial information to follow
CRITEO S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 285,850
$ 290,693
Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 27.0 million and $ 28.6 million at
647,109
800,859
Income taxes
1,564
1,550
Other taxes
58,213
53,883
Other current assets
63,901
50,887
Marketable securities - current portion
27,301
26,242
Total current assets
1,083,938
1,224,114
Property and equipment, net
105,675
107,222
Intangible assets, net
160,264
158,384
Goodwill
521,137
515,188
Right of Use Asset - operating lease
100,736
99,468
Marketable securities - noncurrent portion
16,223
15,584
Noncurrent financial assets
4,920
4,332
Other noncurrent assets
60,733
61,151
Deferred tax assets
74,319
81,006
Total noncurrent assets
1,044,007
1,042,335
Total assets
$ 2,127,945
$ 2,266,449
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables
$ 639,807
$ 802,524
Contingencies - current portion
1,649
1,882
Income taxes
31,266
34,863
Financial liabilities - current portion
6,980
3,325
Lease liability - operating - current portion
25,629
25,812
Other taxes
21,983
19,148
Employee - related payables
118,435
109,227
Other current liabilities
41,055
49,819
Total current liabilities
886,804
1,046,600
Deferred tax liabilities
4,200
4,067
Defined benefit plans
4,826
4,709
Financial liabilities - noncurrent portion
309
297
Lease liability - operating - noncurrent portion
77,788
77,584
Contingencies - noncurrent portion
31,939
31,939
Other noncurrent liabilities
21,843
20,156
Total noncurrent liabilities
140,905
138,752
Total liabilities
1,027,709
1,185,352
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Common shares, €0.025 par value, 57,854,895 and 57,744,839 shares
1,933
1,931
Treasury stock, 4,285,178 and 3,467,417 shares at cost as of March 31, 2025
(159,400)
(125,298)
Additional paid-in capital
707,489
709,580
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(92,838)
(108,768)
Retained earnings
607,415
571,744
Equity attributable to the shareholders of Criteo S.A.
1,064,599
1,049,189
Noncontrolling interests
35,637
31,908
Total equity
1,100,236
1,081,097
Total equity and liabilities
$ 2,127,945
$ 2,266,449
CRITEO S.A.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Revenue
$ 451,434
$ 450,055
Cost of revenue
Traffic acquisition cost
187,062
196,167
Other cost of revenue
27,396
36,665
Gross profit
236,976
217,223
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
60,749
66,858
Sales and operations expenses
88,889
92,842
General and administrative expenses
39,171
47,169
Total operating expenses
188,809
206,869
Income from operations
48,167
10,354
Financial and other income
2,302
1,181
Income before taxes
50,469
11,535
Provision for income taxes
10,458
2,969
Net income
$ 40,011
$ 8,566
Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.
$ 37,928
$ 7,244
Net income available to noncontrolling interests
$ 2,083
$ 1,322
Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:
Basic
53,979,157
55,149,622
Diluted
57,195,898
59,332,882
Net income allocated to shareholders per share:
Basic
$ 0.70
$ 0.13
Diluted
$ 0.66
$ 0.12
CRITEO S.A.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 40,011
$ 8,566
Non-cash and non-operating items
42,630
60,161
- Amortization and provisions
23,583
25,235
- Equity awards compensation expense
17,135
27,292
- Change in uncertain tax positions
-
882
- Net change in fair value of earn-out
-
3,237
- Change in deferred taxes
6,888
3,174
- Change in income taxes
(4,288)
(2,255)
- Other
(688)
2,596
Changes in assets and liabilities:
(20,300)
(54,710)
- Trade receivables
163,943
158,056
- Trade payables
(174,331)
(201,921)
- Other current assets
(8,460)
(6,589)
- Other current liabilities
(145)
(3,534)
- Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets
(1,307)
(722)
Net cash provided by operating activities
62,341
14,017
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment
(17,091)
(13,844)
Disposal of intangibles assets, property and equipment
-
620
Payment for business, net of cash acquired
-
(527)
Purchases of marketable securities
(11,449)
(671)
Maturities and sales of marketable securities
11,002
523
Net cash used in investing activities
(17,538)
(13,899)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
1,845
395
Repurchase of treasury stocks
(56,168)
(62,143)
Change in other financing activities
(471)
(432)
Net cash used in financing activities
(54,794)
(62,180)
Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents
5,219
(7,333)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(4,772)
(69,395)
Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period
290,943
411,257
Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period
$ 286,171
$ 341,862
SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds
$ (5,920)
$ (1,168)
Cash paid for interest
$ (244)
$ (327)
Noncash investing and financing activities
Intangible assets, property and equipment acquired through payables
$ 1,621
$ 2,738
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
YoY
Change
CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
$ 62,341
$ 14,017
345 %
Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment
(17,091)
(13,844)
(23) %
Disposal of intangible assets, property and equipment
-
620
(100) %
FREE CASH FLOW (1)
$ 45,250
$ 793
NM
(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment and change in accounts payable related to
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
YoY Change
Gross Profit
236,976
217,223
9 %
Other Cost of Revenue
27,396
36,665
(25) %
Contribution ex-TAC (1)
$ 264,372
$ 253,888
4 %
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Segment Information
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Segment
2025
2024
YoY
YoY
Revenue
Retail Media
$ 59,498
$ 50,872
17 %
18 %
Performance Media
391,936
399,183
(2) %
1 %
Total
451,434
450,055
0.3 %
3 %
Contribution ex-TAC
Retail Media
58,790
50,169
17 %
18 %
Performance Media
205,582
203,719
1 %
4 %
Total (1)
$ 264,372
$ 253,888
4 %
7 %
(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for the definition of the Non-GAAP metric.
(2) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
YoY
Change
Net income
$ 40,011
$ 8,566
367 %
Adjustments:
Financial income
(1,948)
(1,181)
(65) %
Provision for income taxes
10,458
2,969
252 %
Equity awards compensation expense
15,880
27,292
(42) %
Pension service costs
183
172
6 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
25,693
24,918
3 %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
1,871
7,943
(76) %
Total net adjustments
52,137
62,113
(16) %
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 92,148
$ 70,679
30 %
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
YoY
Research and Development expenses
$ 60,749
$ 66,858
(9) %
Equity awards compensation expense
4,334
14,594
(70) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
16,673
12,328
35 %
Pension service costs
101
91
11 %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
73
471
(85) %
Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses
39,568
39,374
- %
Sales and Operations expenses
88,889
92,842
(4) %
Equity awards compensation expense
5,421
5,727
(5) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
3,339
3,233
3 %
Pension service costs
24
26
(8) %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
66
494
(87) %
Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses
80,039
83,362
(4) %
General and Administrative expenses
39,171
47,169
(17) %
Equity awards compensation expense
6,125
6,971
(12) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
333
453
(26) %
Pension service costs
58
55
5 %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
1,732
6,978
(75) %
Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses
30,923
32,712
(5) %
Total Operating expenses
188,809
206,869
(9) %
Equity awards compensation expense
15,880
27,292
(42) %
Depreciation and Amortization expense
20,345
16,014
27 %
Pension service costs
183
172
6 %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
1,871
7,943
(76) %
Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)
150,530
155,448
(3) %
(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (Loss)
(U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
YoY
Net income
$ 40,011
$ 8,566
367 %
Adjustments:
Equity awards compensation expense
15,880
27,292
(42) %
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
8,998
8,679
4 %
Restructuring, integration and transformation costs
1,871
7,943
(76) %
Tax impact of the above adjustments (1)
(3,930)
(4,988)
21 %
Total net adjustments
22,819
38,926
(41) %
Adjusted net income (2)
$ 62,830
$ 47,492
32 %
Weighted average shares outstanding
- Basic
53,979,157
55,149,622
- Diluted
57,195,898
59,332,882
Adjusted net income per share
- Basic
$1.16
$ 0.86
35 %
- Diluted
$1.10
$ 0.80
38 %
(1) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates.
(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Constant Currency Reconciliation (1)
(U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
YoY
Change
Gross Profit as reported
$ 236,976
$ 217,223
9 %
Other cost of revenue as reported
27,396
36,665
(25) %
Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)
264,372
253,888
4 %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
6,196
Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency
270,568
253,888
7 %
Traffic acquisition costs as reported
187,062
196,167
(5) %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
4,386
Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency
191,448
196,167
(2) %
Revenue as reported
451,434
450,055
- %
Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies
10,582
Revenue at constant currency
$ 462,016
$ 450,055
3 %
(1) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions
(2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
CRITEO S.A.
Information on Share Count
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
2025
2024
Shares outstanding as at January 1,
54,277,422
55,765,091
Weighted average number of shares issued during the period
(298,265)
(615,469)
Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis
53,979,157
55,149,622
Dilutive effect of share-based awards - Treasury method
3,216,741
4,183,260
Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis
57,195,898
59,332,882
Shares issued as at March 31, before Treasury stocks
57,854,895
61,181,001
Treasury stocks as of March 31,
(4,285,178)
(6,617,119)
Shares outstanding as of March 31, after Treasury stocks
53,569,717
54,563,882
Total dilutive effect of share-based awards
5,798,947
8,851,780
Fully diluted shares as at March 31,
59,368,664
63,415,662
CRITEO S.A.
Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics
(U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)
YoY
Change
QoQ
Change
Q1
2025
Q4
2024
Q3
2024
Q2
2024
Q1
2024
Q4
2023
Q3
2023
Q2
2023
Q1
2023
Clients
(4) %
(1) %
17,084
17,269
17,162
17,744
17,767
18,197
18,423
18,646
18,679
Revenue
0.3 %
(18) %
451,434
553,035
458,892
471,307
450,055
566,302
469,193
468,934
445,016
Americas
(3) %
(30) %
192,908
274,620
206,816
212,374
198,365
280,597
219,667
208,463
188,288
EMEA
1 %
(10) %
164,861
183,372
161,745
168,496
162,842
189,291
158,756
163,969
160,214
APAC
5 %
(1) %
93,665
95,043
90,331
90,437
88,848
96,414
90,770
96,502
96,514
Revenue
- %
(18) %
451,434
553,035
458,892
471,307
450,055
566,302
469,193
468,934
445,016
Retail Media
17 %
(35) %
59,498
91,889
60,765
54,777
50,872
76,583
49,813
44,590
38,021
Performance Media
(2) %
(15) %
391,936
461,146
398,127
416,530
399,183
489,719
419,380
424,344
406,995
TAC
(5) %
(14) %
187,062
218,636
192,789
204,214
196,167
249,926
223,798
228,717
224,398
Retail Media
1 %
(57) %
708
1,661
1,182
911
703
2,429
1,377
1,072
669
Performance Media
(5) %
(14) %
186,354
216,975
191,607
203,303
195,464
247,497
222,421
227,645
223,729
Contribution ex-TAC (1)
4 %
(21) %
264,372
334,399
266,103
267,093
253,888
316,376
245,395
240,217
220,618
Retail Media
17 %
(35) %
58,790
90,228
59,583
53,866
50,169
74,154
48,436
43,518
37,352
Performance Media
1 %
(16) %
205,582
244,171
206,520
213,227
203,719
242,222
196,959
196,699
183,266
Cash flow from operating activities
345 %
(63) %
62,341
169,454
57,503
17,187
14,017
161,340
19,614
1,328
41,964
Capital expenditures
29 %
(27) %
17,091
23,394
18,899
21,119
13,224
19,724
15,849
45,519
33,219
Net cash position
(16) %
(2) %
286,171
290,943
283,990
291,698
341,862
411,257
269,857
298,183
380,663
Headcount
(1) %
1 %
3,533
3,507
3,504
3,498
3,559
3,563
3,487
3,514
3,636
Days Sales Outstanding
2 days
6 days
68
62
65
64
66
58
61
69
74
(1)Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.
(2) From September 2023, we have included Iponweb in our calculation of Days Sales Outstanding. Days Sales Outstanding excluding Iponweb would have been 71 days for the same period.
