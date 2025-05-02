Criteo Corp: Criteo Reports Record First Quarter 2025 Results

Deployed $56 Million to Repurchase Shares in Q1 2025

NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) ("Criteo" or the "Company"), the commerce media company, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

The following table summarizes our consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025:



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025

2024

YoY Change

(in millions, except EPS data) GAAP Results









Revenue $451

$450

0.3 % Gross Profit $237

$217

9 % Net Income (loss) $40

$9

367 % Gross Profit margin 52 %

48 %

4 ppt Diluted EPS $0.66

$0.12

450 % Cash from operating activities $62

$14

345 % Cash and cash equivalents $286

$267

7 %











Non-GAAP Results 1









Contribution ex-TAC $264

$254

4 % Adjusted EBITDA $92

$71

30 % Adjusted diluted EPS $1.10

$0.80

38 % Free Cash Flow (FCF) $45

$1

NM FCF / Adjusted EBITDA 49 %

1 %

48 ppt

"Our results this quarter demonstrate strong execution and a solid foundation to build on," said Michael Komasinski, Chief Executive Officer of Criteo. "Criteo sits at the center of commerce and media, a powerful combination. I'm excited about our opportunities ahead and confident in our ability to deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Operating Highlights

Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC grew 18% year-over-year at constant currency 2 and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC 3 retention for Retail Media was 120%.

and same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC retention for Retail Media was 120%. We expanded our platform adoption to 3,800 brands and added new retailers and marketplaces, including Dick's Sporting Goods in the U.S., Endeavour in Australia, d shopping in Japan, Cooperative U in France, and Elkjop in the Nordics.

We launched our Onsite Video solution for Retail Media into general availability and now offer a comprehensive, full-funnel onsite advertising suite.

Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC was up 4% year-over-year at constant currency 2 .

. Criteo's media spend 4 was $4.3 billion in the last 12 months and $919 million in Q1 2025, flat year-over-year at constant currency 2 .

was $4.3 billion in the last 12 months and $919 million in Q1 2025, flat year-over-year at constant currency . We deployed $56 million of capital for share repurchases in Q1 2025.

The Company named Frederik van der Kooi as the Chairperson of the Board of Directors and nominated Stefanie Jay for election to the Board of directors at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

___________________________________________________

1 Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS and Free Cash Flow are not measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 2 Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar. 3 Same-retailer Contribution ex-TAC retention is the Contribution ex-TAC generated by clients that were live with us in a given quarter and are still live with us the same quarter in the following year. 4 Media spend is defined as the media spend activated on behalf of our Retail Media clients and our Performance Media clients.

Financial Summary

Revenue for Q1 2025 was $451 million, gross profit was $237 million and Contribution ex-TAC was $264 million. Net income for Q1 2025 was $40 million, an increase compared to $9 million in Q1 2024. This represents $0.66 per share on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was $92 million, resulting in an adjusted diluted EPS of $1.10. As reported, revenue for Q1 increased 0.3%, gross profit increased 9% and Contribution ex-TAC increased 4%. At constant currency, revenue for Q1 increased 3% and Contribution ex-TAC increased 7%. Cash flow from operating activities was $62 million in Q1 and Free Cash Flow was $45 million in Q1 2025, an increase compared to $1 million in Q1 2024. As of March 31, 2025, we had $329 million in cash and marketable securities on our balance sheet.

Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, said, "Our first quarter results reflect our broad capabilities to drive performance across the buyer journey, and the strength of our diversified global client base. In an uncertain macro-economic environment, our resilient business model and strong financial foundation position us well to drive results for our clients and protect margins and cash flow."

First Quarter 2025 Results

Revenue, Gross Profit and Contribution ex-TAC

Revenue increased 0.3% year-over-year in Q1 2025, or 3% at constant currency, to $451 million (Q1 2024: $450 million). Gross profit increased 9% year-over-year in Q1 2025 to $237 million (Q1 2024: $217 million). Gross profit as a percentage of revenue, or gross profit margin, was 52% (Q1 2024: 48%). Contribution ex-TAC in the first quarter increased 4% year-over-year, or increased 7% at constant currency, to $264 million (Q1 2024: $254 million).

Retail Media revenue increased 17%, or 18% at constant currency, reflecting continued strength in Retail Media onsite. Retail Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 17%, or 18% at constant currency, driven by continued strength in Retail Media onsite, new client integrations and growing network effects of the platform.

Performance Media revenue decreased (2)%, or increased 1% at constant currency, and Performance Media Contribution ex-TAC increased 1%, or 4% at constant currency, driven by the continued traction of our suite of commerce solutions helping advertisers drive measurable performance across the entire buyer journey, partially offset by lower AdTech services.

Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

Net income was $40 million in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: net income of $9 million). Net income allocated to shareholders of Criteo was $38 million, or $0.66 per share on a diluted basis (Q1 2024: net income available to shareholders of $7 million, or $0.12 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $63 million, or $1.10 per share on a diluted basis (Q1 2024: $47 million, or $0.80 per share on a diluted basis).

Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Expenses

Adjusted EBITDA was $92 million, representing an increase of 30% year-over-year (Q1 2024: $71 million). This primarily reflects higher Contribution ex-TAC over the period and effective cost management. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Contribution ex-TAC, or Adjusted EBITDA margin, was 35% (Q1 2024: 28%).

Operating expenses decreased (9)% year-over-year to $189 million (Q1 2024: $207 million), mostly driven by continued rigor on resource allocation and lower equity award compensation expense, partially offset by planned growth investments. Non-GAAP operating expenses decreased (3)% year-over-year to $151 million (Q1 2024: $155 million).

Cash Flow, Cash and Financial Liquidity Position

Cash flow from operating activities increased to $62 million in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: $14 million).

Free Cash Flow, defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property and equipment, increased to $45 million in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: $1 million). On a trailing 12-month basis, Free Cash Flow was $226 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, and marketable securities, were $329 million, a $(3) million decrease compared to December 31, 2024, after spending $56 million on share repurchases in the three months ended March 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had total financial liquidity of approximately $810 million, including its cash position, marketable securities, revolving credit facility and treasury shares reserved for M&A.

Update on Chrome Third-Party Cookie Policy

On April 23, 2025, Google announced that it will maintain its current approach for offering users control over third-party cookies in the Chrome browser. This decision follows a 2024 proposal to implement a new framework and standalone prompt for collecting user consent regarding third-party cookie usage across web browsing activity. Google confirmed it will not proceed with the proposed standalone consent prompt and instead will continue with its existing mechanisms for user choice.

We appreciate our partnership with Google and the wider ecosystem, and welcome Google's decision to provide greater clarity around their plans for third-party cookies. We have future-proofed our approach to privacy protecting addressability which uses advanced AI to consolidate and then optimize diverse signals, including alternative IDs, first-party data, contextual inputs and browser-based tools like the Privacy Sandbox. This enables us to execute tailored, full-funnel, cross-channel campaigns that drive measurable outcomes for our clients in any scenario.

Commercial Update

On April 30, 2025, our largest Retail Media client notified us that they will curtail the scope of services to be provided commencing November 1, 2025, which will reduce the expected revenue from that date onwards. They will continue to use our industry-leading Retail Media technology platform under a multi-year committed contract while discontinuing our managed services and curtailing the remaining brand demand sales services.

2025 Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect Criteo's expectations as of May 2, 2025, amidst an uncertain macro-economic backdrop.

Fiscal year 2025 guidance:

Low-single-digit growth in Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency.

Adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 33% to 34% of Contribution ex-TAC.

Second quarter 2025 guidance:

Contribution ex-TAC between $272 million and $278 million , or -2% to flat year-over-year at constant-currency at the midpoint.

, or -2% to flat year-over-year at constant-currency at the midpoint. Adjusted EBITDA between $60 million and $66 million .

The above guidance for the second quarter and fiscal year ending December 31, 2025 assumes the following exchange rates for the main currencies impacting our business: a U.S. dollar-euro rate of 0.909, a U.S. dollar-Japanese Yen rate of 150, a U.S. dollar-British Pound rate of 0.787, a U.S. dollar-Korean Won rate of 1,426 and a U.S. dollar-Brazilian Real rate of 5.83.

The above guidance assumes that no additional acquisitions are completed during the second quarter of 2025.

Reconciliations of Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to the closest corresponding U.S. GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the charges excluded from these non-GAAP measures; in particular, the measures and effects of equity awards compensation expense specific to equity compensation awards that are directly impacted by unpredictable fluctuations in our share price. The variability of the above charges could potentially have a significant impact on our future U.S. GAAP financial results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and its attachments include the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"): Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. These measures are not calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Contribution ex-TAC is a profitability measure akin to gross profit. It is calculated by deducting traffic acquisition costs from revenue and reconciled to gross profit through the exclusion of other costs of revenue. Contribution ex-TAC is not a measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We have included Contribution ex-TAC because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions. In particular, we believe that this measure can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Contribution ex-TAC provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA is our consolidated earnings before financial income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, and certain acquisition costs. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are key measures used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short- and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Adjusted Net Income is our net income adjusted to eliminate the impact of equity awards compensation expense, amortization of acquisition-related assets, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, certain acquisition costs, and the tax impact of these adjustments. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS can provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and the market generally in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property, plant and equipment and change in accounts payable related to intangible assets, property and equipment. Free Cash Flow Conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion are key measures used by our management and board of directors to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash. Accordingly, we believe that Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Conversion permit a more complete and comprehensive analysis of our available cash flows.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses are our consolidated operating expenses adjusted to eliminate equity awards compensation expense, pension service costs, certain restructuring, integration and transformation costs, and certain acquisition and integration costs. The Company uses Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short-term and long-term operational plans, and to assess and measure our financial performance and the ability of our operations to generate cash. We believe Non-GAAP Operating Expenses reflects our ongoing operating expenses in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in our business. As a result, we believe that Non-GAAP Operating Expenses provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our core operating performance and trends in the same manner as our management and in comparing financial results across periods. In addition, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses is a key component in calculating Adjusted EBITDA, which is one of the key measures the Company uses to provide its quarterly and annual business outlook to the investment community.

Please refer to the supplemental financial tables provided in the appendix of this press release for a reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to gross profit, Adjusted EBITDA to net income, Adjusted Net Income to net income, Free Cash Flow to cash flow from operating activities, and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to operating expenses, in each case, the most comparable U.S. GAAP measure. Our use of non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such non-GAAP measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are: 1) other companies, including companies in our industry which have similar business arrangements, may address the impact of TAC differently; and 2) other companies may report Contribution ex-TAC, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow, Non-GAAP Operating Expenses or similarly titled measures but calculate them differently or over different regions, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider these measures alongside our U.S. GAAP financial results, including revenue and net income.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including projected financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 and the year ending December 31, 2025, our expectations regarding our market opportunity and future growth prospects and other statements that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: failure related to our technology and our ability to innovate and respond to changes in technology, uncertainty regarding our ability to access a consistent supply of internet display advertising inventory and expand access to such inventory, investments in new business opportunities and the timing of these investments, whether the projected benefits of acquisitions or strategic transactions materialize as expected, uncertainty regarding international operations and expansion, including related to changes in a specific country's or region's political or economic conditions (such as changes in or new tariffs), the impact of competition or client in-housing, uncertainty regarding legislative, regulatory or self-regulatory developments regarding data privacy matters and the impact of efforts by other participants in our industry to comply therewith, the impact of consumer resistance to the collection and sharing of data, our ability to access data through third parties, failure to enhance our brand cost-effectively, recent growth rates not being indicative of future growth, client flexibility to increase or decrease spend, our ability to manage growth, potential fluctuations in operating results, our ability to grow our base of clients, and the financial impact of maximizing Contribution ex-TAC, as well as risks related to future opportunities and plans, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results and those risks detailed from time-to-time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's SEC filings and reports, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2025, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as well as future filings and reports by the Company. Importantly, at this time, macro-economic conditions including inflation and fluctuating interest rates in the U.S. have impacted and may continue to impact Criteo's business, financial condition, cash flow and results of operations.

Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Conference Call Information

Criteo's senior management team will discuss the Company's earnings on a call that will take place today, May 2, 2025, at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website at https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will subsequently be available for replay.

United States: +1 800 836 8184

International: +1 646 357 8785

France 080-094-5120

Please ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects thousands of marketers and media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 285,850

$ 290,693 Trade receivables, net of allowances of $ 27.0 million and $ 28.6 million at

March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

647,109

800,859 Income taxes

1,564

1,550 Other taxes

58,213

53,883 Other current assets

63,901

50,887 Marketable securities - current portion

27,301

26,242 Total current assets

1,083,938

1,224,114 Property and equipment, net

105,675

107,222 Intangible assets, net

160,264

158,384 Goodwill

521,137

515,188 Right of Use Asset - operating lease

100,736

99,468 Marketable securities - noncurrent portion

16,223

15,584 Noncurrent financial assets

4,920

4,332 Other noncurrent assets

60,733

61,151 Deferred tax assets

74,319

81,006 Total noncurrent assets

1,044,007

1,042,335 Total assets

$ 2,127,945

$ 2,266,449









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Trade payables

$ 639,807

$ 802,524 Contingencies - current portion

1,649

1,882 Income taxes

31,266

34,863 Financial liabilities - current portion

6,980

3,325 Lease liability - operating - current portion

25,629

25,812 Other taxes

21,983

19,148 Employee - related payables

118,435

109,227 Other current liabilities

41,055

49,819 Total current liabilities

886,804

1,046,600 Deferred tax liabilities

4,200

4,067 Defined benefit plans

4,826

4,709 Financial liabilities - noncurrent portion

309

297 Lease liability - operating - noncurrent portion

77,788

77,584 Contingencies - noncurrent portion

31,939

31,939 Other noncurrent liabilities

21,843

20,156 Total noncurrent liabilities

140,905

138,752 Total liabilities

1,027,709

1,185,352 Commitments and contingencies







Shareholders' equity:







Common shares, €0.025 par value, 57,854,895 and 57,744,839 shares

authorized, issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024,

respectively.

1,933

1,931 Treasury stock, 4,285,178 and 3,467,417 shares at cost as of March 31, 2025

and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(159,400)

(125,298) Additional paid-in capital

707,489

709,580 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(92,838)

(108,768) Retained earnings

607,415

571,744 Equity attributable to the shareholders of Criteo S.A.

1,064,599

1,049,189 Noncontrolling interests

35,637

31,908 Total equity

1,100,236

1,081,097 Total equity and liabilities

$ 2,127,945

$ 2,266,449

CRITEO S.A.

Consolidated Statement of Operations

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025

2024









Revenue

$ 451,434

$ 450,055









Cost of revenue







Traffic acquisition cost

187,062

196,167 Other cost of revenue

27,396

36,665









Gross profit

236,976

217,223









Operating expenses:







Research and development expenses

60,749

66,858 Sales and operations expenses

88,889

92,842 General and administrative expenses

39,171

47,169 Total operating expenses

188,809

206,869 Income from operations

48,167

10,354 Financial and other income

2,302

1,181 Income before taxes

50,469

11,535 Provision for income taxes

10,458

2,969 Net income

$ 40,011

$ 8,566









Net income available to shareholders of Criteo S.A.

$ 37,928

$ 7,244 Net income available to noncontrolling interests

$ 2,083

$ 1,322









Weighted average shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:







Basic

53,979,157

55,149,622 Diluted

57,195,898

59,332,882









Net income allocated to shareholders per share:







Basic

$ 0.70

$ 0.13 Diluted

$ 0.66

$ 0.12

CRITEO S.A. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended



March 31,



2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$ 40,011

$ 8,566 Non-cash and non-operating items

42,630

60,161 - Amortization and provisions

23,583

25,235 - Equity awards compensation expense

17,135

27,292 - Change in uncertain tax positions

-

882 - Net change in fair value of earn-out

-

3,237 - Change in deferred taxes

6,888

3,174 - Change in income taxes

(4,288)

(2,255) - Other

(688)

2,596 Changes in assets and liabilities:

(20,300)

(54,710) - Trade receivables

163,943

158,056 - Trade payables

(174,331)

(201,921) - Other current assets

(8,460)

(6,589) - Other current liabilities

(145)

(3,534) - Change in operating lease liabilities and right of use assets

(1,307)

(722) Net cash provided by operating activities

62,341

14,017 Cash flows from investing activities







Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment

(17,091)

(13,844) Disposal of intangibles assets, property and equipment

-

620 Payment for business, net of cash acquired

-

(527) Purchases of marketable securities

(11,449)

(671) Maturities and sales of marketable securities

11,002

523 Net cash used in investing activities

(17,538)

(13,899) Cash flows from financing activities







Proceeds from exercise of stock options

1,845

395 Repurchase of treasury stocks

(56,168)

(62,143) Change in other financing activities

(471)

(432) Net cash used in financing activities

(54,794)

(62,180) Effect of exchange rates changes on cash and cash equivalents

5,219

(7,333) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(4,772)

(69,395) Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period

290,943

411,257 Net cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period

$ 286,171

$ 341,862









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION







Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds

$ (5,920)

$ (1,168) Cash paid for interest

$ (244)

$ (327) Noncash investing and financing activities







Intangible assets, property and equipment acquired through payables

$ 1,621

$ 2,738

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Cash from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2025

2024

YoY Change













CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

$ 62,341

$ 14,017

345 % Acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment

(17,091)

(13,844)

(23) % Disposal of intangible assets, property and equipment

-

620

(100) % FREE CASH FLOW (1)

$ 45,250

$ 793

NM



(1) Free Cash Flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities less acquisition of intangible assets, property and equipment and change in accounts payable related to

intangible assets, property and equipment.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Contribution ex-TAC to Gross Profit (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2025 2024 YoY Change







Gross Profit 236,976 217,223 9 %







Other Cost of Revenue 27,396 36,665 (25) %







Contribution ex-TAC (1) $ 264,372 $ 253,888 4 %



(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Segment Information (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)









Three Months Ended















March 31,









Segment



2025

2024

YoY

Change

YoY

Change at

Constant

Currency (2) Revenue



















Retail Media



$ 59,498

$ 50,872

17 %

18 %

Performance Media



391,936

399,183

(2) %

1 %

Total



451,434

450,055

0.3 %

3 %





















Contribution ex-TAC



















Retail Media



58,790

50,169

17 %

18 %

Performance Media



205,582

203,719

1 %

4 %

Total (1)



$ 264,372

$ 253,888

4 %

7 %



(1) Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this filing for the definition of the Non-GAAP metric. (2) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions

denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss) (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2025

2024

YoY Change Net income

$ 40,011

$ 8,566

367 % Adjustments:











Financial income

(1,948)

(1,181)

(65) % Provision for income taxes

10,458

2,969

252 % Equity awards compensation expense

15,880

27,292

(42) % Pension service costs

183

172

6 % Depreciation and amortization expense

25,693

24,918

3 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

1,871

7,943

(76) % Total net adjustments

52,137

62,113

(16) % Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$ 92,148

$ 70,679

30 %



(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation from Non-GAAP Operating Expenses to Operating Expenses under GAAP (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended







March 31,







2025

2024

YoY

Change Research and Development expenses

$ 60,749

$ 66,858

(9) % Equity awards compensation expense

4,334

14,594

(70) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

16,673

12,328

35 % Pension service costs

101

91

11 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

73

471

(85) % Non GAAP - Research and Development expenses

39,568

39,374

- % Sales and Operations expenses

88,889

92,842

(4) % Equity awards compensation expense

5,421

5,727

(5) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

3,339

3,233

3 % Pension service costs

24

26

(8) % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

66

494

(87) % Non GAAP - Sales and Operations expenses

80,039

83,362

(4) % General and Administrative expenses

39,171

47,169

(17) % Equity awards compensation expense

6,125

6,971

(12) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

333

453

(26) % Pension service costs

58

55

5 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

1,732

6,978

(75) % Non GAAP - General and Administrative expenses

30,923

32,712

(5) % Total Operating expenses

188,809

206,869

(9) % Equity awards compensation expense

15,880

27,292

(42) % Depreciation and Amortization expense

20,345

16,014

27 % Pension service costs

183

172

6 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs

1,871

7,943

(76) % Total Non GAAP Operating expenses (1)

150,530

155,448

(3) %



(1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net Income (Loss) (U.S. dollars in thousands except share and per share data, unaudited)







Three Months Ended









March 31,









2025

2024

YoY

Change















Net income



$ 40,011

$ 8,566

367 % Adjustments:













Equity awards compensation expense



15,880

27,292

(42) % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets



8,998

8,679

4 % Restructuring, integration and transformation costs



1,871

7,943

(76) % Tax impact of the above adjustments (1)



(3,930)

(4,988)

21 % Total net adjustments



22,819

38,926

(41) % Adjusted net income (2)



$ 62,830

$ 47,492

32 %















Weighted average shares outstanding













- Basic



53,979,157

55,149,622



- Diluted



57,195,898

59,332,882



















Adjusted net income per share













- Basic



$1.16

$ 0.86

35 % - Diluted



$1.10

$ 0.80

38 %



(1) We consider the nature of the adjustment to determine its tax treatment in the various tax jurisdictions we operate in. The tax impact is calculated by applying the actual tax rate for the entity and period to which the adjustment relates. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Constant Currency Reconciliation (1) (U.S. dollars in thousands, unaudited)







Three Months Ended









March 31,









2025

2024

YoY Change















Gross Profit as reported



$ 236,976

$ 217,223

9 %















Other cost of revenue as reported



27,396

36,665

(25) %















Contribution ex-TAC as reported(2)



264,372

253,888

4 % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies



6,196







Contribution ex-TAC at constant currency



270,568

253,888

7 %















Traffic acquisition costs as reported



187,062

196,167

(5) % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies



4,386







Traffic acquisition costs at constant currency



191,448

196,167

(2) %















Revenue as reported



451,434

450,055

- % Conversion impact U.S. dollar/other currencies



10,582







Revenue at constant currency



$ 462,016

$ 450,055

3 %



(1) Constant currency measures exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations and is computed by applying the prior year monthly exchange rates to transactions

denominated in settlement or billing currencies other than the US dollar. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

CRITEO S.A. Information on Share Count (unaudited)





Three Months Ended



2025

2024 Shares outstanding as at January 1,

54,277,422

55,765,091 Weighted average number of shares issued during the period

(298,265)

(615,469) Basic number of shares - Basic EPS basis

53,979,157

55,149,622 Dilutive effect of share-based awards - Treasury method

3,216,741

4,183,260 Diluted number of shares - Diluted EPS basis

57,195,898

59,332,882









Shares issued as at March 31, before Treasury stocks

57,854,895

61,181,001 Treasury stocks as of March 31,

(4,285,178)

(6,617,119) Shares outstanding as of March 31, after Treasury stocks

53,569,717

54,563,882 Total dilutive effect of share-based awards

5,798,947

8,851,780 Fully diluted shares as at March 31,

59,368,664

63,415,662

CRITEO S.A. Supplemental Financial Information and Operating Metrics (U.S. dollars in thousands except where stated, unaudited)



YoY Change QoQ Change Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 Q2 2023 Q1 2023























Clients (4) % (1) % 17,084 17,269 17,162 17,744 17,767 18,197 18,423 18,646 18,679























Revenue 0.3 % (18) % 451,434 553,035 458,892 471,307 450,055 566,302 469,193 468,934 445,016 Americas (3) % (30) % 192,908 274,620 206,816 212,374 198,365 280,597 219,667 208,463 188,288 EMEA 1 % (10) % 164,861 183,372 161,745 168,496 162,842 189,291 158,756 163,969 160,214 APAC 5 % (1) % 93,665 95,043 90,331 90,437 88,848 96,414 90,770 96,502 96,514























Revenue - % (18) % 451,434 553,035 458,892 471,307 450,055 566,302 469,193 468,934 445,016 Retail Media 17 % (35) % 59,498 91,889 60,765 54,777 50,872 76,583 49,813 44,590 38,021 Performance Media (2) % (15) % 391,936 461,146 398,127 416,530 399,183 489,719 419,380 424,344 406,995























TAC (5) % (14) % 187,062 218,636 192,789 204,214 196,167 249,926 223,798 228,717 224,398 Retail Media 1 % (57) % 708 1,661 1,182 911 703 2,429 1,377 1,072 669 Performance Media (5) % (14) % 186,354 216,975 191,607 203,303 195,464 247,497 222,421 227,645 223,729























Contribution ex-TAC (1) 4 % (21) % 264,372 334,399 266,103 267,093 253,888 316,376 245,395 240,217 220,618 Retail Media 17 % (35) % 58,790 90,228 59,583 53,866 50,169 74,154 48,436 43,518 37,352 Performance Media 1 % (16) % 205,582 244,171 206,520 213,227 203,719 242,222 196,959 196,699 183,266























Cash flow from operating activities 345 % (63) % 62,341 169,454 57,503 17,187 14,017 161,340 19,614 1,328 41,964























Capital expenditures 29 % (27) % 17,091 23,394 18,899 21,119 13,224 19,724 15,849 45,519 33,219























Net cash position (16) % (2) % 286,171 290,943 283,990 291,698 341,862 411,257 269,857 298,183 380,663























Headcount (1) % 1 % 3,533 3,507 3,504 3,498 3,559 3,563 3,487 3,514 3,636























Days Sales Outstanding

(days - end of month) (2) 2 days 6 days 68 62 65 64 66 58 61 69 74





(1)Refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for the definition of this Non-GAAP metric.

(2) From September 2023, we have included Iponweb in our calculation of Days Sales Outstanding. Days Sales Outstanding excluding Iponweb would have been 71 days for the same period.



