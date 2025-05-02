Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports first quarter 2025 results

CHICAGO, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,154 million for the first quarter of 2025, versus $1,262 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(10) million and $(0.09), respectively, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $12 million and $0.10, respectively, in the same period one year ago.
Recent Highlights*
UScellular
- Improved postpaid handset results
- Postpaid handset gross additions increased; postpaid handset net losses improved
- Third-party tower rental revenues increased 6%
- Ongoing 5G mid-band network deployment
- Providing capacity and enhanced speed for our mobility and fixed wireless customers
TDS Telecom
- TDS Telecom revenues down 3%, impacted by 2024 divestitures of non-strategic assets
- Executing on fiber broadband strategy
- Delivered 14,000 marketable fiber services addresses in Q1
- Added 2,800 residential broadband net additions; 8,300 from fiber markets
* Comparisons are 1Q'24 to 1Q'25 unless otherwise noted
"As we work towards the expected mid-2025 closing of the sale of the wireless operations, the remaining businesses - fiber and towers - are making foundational changes that will support TDS' transformation," said Walter Carlson, TDS President and CEO. "In the first quarter, TDS and TDS Telecom results were impacted from the prior year divestitures of non-strategic assets, including the sale of One Neck and certain ILECs. TDS Telecom is continuing its fiber deployment adding 14,000 marketable fiber service addresses in the quarter while also investing in programs to streamline operations, enhance the customer experience and improve margins over time. And the tower business is continuing to grow the number of colocations and revenues, with third-party tower revenues increasing 6% in the quarter."
Announced Transactions and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular
On May 24, 2024, TDS and UScellular entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile). The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. When the proposed T-Mobile transaction closes, UScellular expects the UScellular Board of Directors to declare the first of potentially several, special dividends to UScellular shareholders.
On October 17, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon) to sell certain AWS, Cellular and PCS wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant Verizon certain rights to lease such licenses prior to the transaction close. Additionally, UScellular also entered into agreements with Nsight Spectrum, LLC and Nex-Tech Wireless, LLC for the sale of select spectrum licenses.
On November 6, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T), a subsidiary of AT&T, Inc. to sell certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant AT&T certain rights to lease and sub-lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.
Due to the pending transaction with T-Mobile, UScellular is not providing 2025 financial guidance.
2025 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2025 results for TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of May 2, 2025 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
2025 Estimated Results
TDS Telecom
Previous
Current
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,030-$1,070
Unchanged
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$310-$350
Unchanged
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$320-$360
Unchanged
Capital expenditures
$375-$425
Unchanged
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2025 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
2025 Estimated
Actual Results
TDS Telecom
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
Year Ended
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
$ 4
$ 85
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
1
35
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$20-$60
$ 5
$ 120
Add back:
Interest expense
-
(1)
(5)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
300
71
271
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$320-$360
$ 75
$ 385
Add back or deduct:
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
-
-
1
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
2
12
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
-
(49)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$320-$360
$ 76
$ 350
Deduct:
Interest and dividend income
5
1
5
Other, net
5
2
4
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$310-$350
$ 73
$ 340
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video and voice to approximately 5.5 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 7,800 associates as of March 31, 2025.
Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations, including with respect to the expected closing date of the transaction with T-Mobile. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transactions whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets will be successfully completed; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on TDS' businesses; intense competition; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' lack of scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the effect on TDS' business if the collateral securing its secured term loan is foreclosed upon; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K, as updated by any TDS Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.
For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period1
3,946,000
3,985,000
3,999,000
4,027,000
4,051,000
Gross additions
105,000
140,000
123,000
117,000
106,000
Handsets
68,000
93,000
84,000
73,000
63,000
Connected devices
37,000
47,000
39,000
44,000
43,000
Net additions (losses)1
(39,000)
(14,000)
(28,000)
(24,000)
(44,000)
Handsets
(38,000)
(19,000)
(28,000)
(29,000)
(47,000)
Connected devices
(1,000)
5,000
-
5,000
3,000
ARPU2
$ 52.06
$ 51.73
$ 52.04
$ 51.45
$ 51.96
ARPA3
$ 132.25
$ 131.10
$ 131.81
$ 130.41
$ 132.00
Handset upgrade rate4
3.1 %
4.8 %
3.5 %
4.1 %
4.5 %
Churn rate5
1.21 %
1.29 %
1.25 %
1.16 %
1.22 %
Handsets
1.03 %
1.08 %
1.07 %
0.97 %
1.03 %
Connected devices
2.40 %
2.67 %
2.47 %
2.47 %
2.52 %
Prepaid
Total at end of period1
431,000
448,000
452,000
439,000
436,000
Gross additions
38,000
46,000
57,000
50,000
41,000
Net additions (losses)1
(17,000)
(4,000)
13,000
3,000
(13,000)
ARPU2
$ 30.76
$ 30.59
$ 32.01
$ 32.37
$ 32.25
Churn rate5
4.17 %
3.70 %
3.30 %
3.60 %
4.06 %
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
31,390,000
32,550,000
32,550,000
32,550,000
32,550,000
Consolidated operating penetration6
17 %
15 %
15 %
15 %
14 %
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 53
$ 162
$ 120
$ 165
$ 131
Total cell sites in service
7,009
7,010
7,007
6,990
6,995
Owned towers
4,413
4,409
4,407
4,388
4,382
Number of colocations 7
2,469
2,444
2,418
2,392
2,397
Tower tenancy rate 8
1.56
1.55
1.55
1.55
1.55
1
First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter.
2
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:
•
Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
•
Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
3
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period.
4
Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.
5
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
6
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets.
7
Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower.
8
Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
Residential connections
Broadband
Incumbent Fiber
119,700
118,500
115,900
113,100
109,800
Incumbent Copper
112,600
116,900
125,600
130,600
135,300
Expansion Fiber
133,200
126,100
115,300
107,800
100,400
Cable
190,200
191,500
195,900
198,500
202,400
Total Broadband1
555,800
553,000
552,700
550,000
547,900
Video
118,700
121,000
122,100
124,800
128,800
Voice
256,900
261,600
271,300
275,600
279,400
Total Residential connections
931,400
935,600
946,100
950,400
956,100
Commercial connections
187,600
190,500
197,200
201,500
206,200
Total connections 2
1,119,000
1,126,100
1,143,300
1,152,000
1,162,200
Total residential broadband net adds
2,800
7,900
2,700
2,100
6,400
Residential fiber churn3
0.9 %
1.0 %
1.3 %
1.2 %
1.0 %
Total residential broadband churn
1.3 %
1.4 %
1.7 %
1.7 %
1.4 %
Residential revenue per connection 4
$ 65.67
$ 64.72
$ 65.41
$ 65.26
$ 64.58
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 59
$ 82
$ 78
$ 78
$ 87
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Total residential broadband connections increased by 8,100 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, due primarily to net additions of 6,400 as well as certain other adjustments.
2
Q1 2024 total connections include 18,100 subscribers that were part of the 2024 divestitures.
3
Residential fiber churn represents the percentage of incumbent and expansion fiber connections that disconnected service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period.
4
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and by the number of months in the period.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
UScellular
$ 891
$ 950
(6) %
TDS Telecom
257
266
(3) %
All Other1
6
46
(87) %
1,154
1,262
(9) %
Operating expenses
UScellular
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
686
729
(6) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
163
165
(2) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
6
(65) %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(1)
18 %
850
899
(5) %
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
184
173
6 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
71
65
10 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
2
(9) %
258
240
7 %
All Other1
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
13
53
(76) %
Depreciation and amortization
-
4
(74) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
(1)
N/M
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
-
N/M
11
56
(77) %
Total operating expenses
1,119
1,195
(6) %
Operating income (loss)
UScellular
41
51
(19) %
TDS Telecom
-
27
N/M
All Other1
(6)
(11)
38 %
35
67
(49) %
Other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
37
42
(14) %
Interest and dividend income
6
5
28 %
Interest expense
(61)
(57)
(3) %
Other, net
3
1
N/M
Total other expense
(15)
(9)
(46) %
Income before income taxes
20
58
(65) %
Income tax expense
8
20
(57) %
Net income
12
38
(69) %
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
5
9
(49) %
Net income attributable to TDS shareholders
7
29
(74) %
TDS Preferred Share dividends
17
17
-
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (10)
$ 12
N/M
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
115
113
1 %
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (0.09)
$ 0.11
N/M
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
115
117
(2) %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (0.09)
$ 0.10
N/M
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$ 12
$ 38
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
234
234
Bad debts expense
21
31
Stock-based compensation expense
28
14
Deferred income taxes, net
7
14
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(37)
(42)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
11
22
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
7
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(1)
-
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(1)
Other operating activities
2
1
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
1
27
Equipment installment plans receivable
38
2
Inventory
-
24
Accounts payable
(17)
(35)
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
(7)
6
Accrued taxes
1
4
Accrued interest
9
9
Other assets and liabilities
(119)
(131)
Net cash provided by operating activities
186
224
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(129)
(235)
Cash paid for licenses
(2)
(11)
Cash received from divestitures
8
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(123)
(246)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
-
140
Repayment of long-term debt
(8)
(57)
Tax payments, net of cash receipts, for TDS stock-based compensation awards
(6)
(1)
Tax payments, net of cash receipts, for UScellular stock-based compensation awards
(7)
-
Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares
(21)
-
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(22)
(39)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(2)
(2)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(10)
(9)
Other financing activities
-
(2)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(76)
30
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(13)
8
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
384
270
End of period
$ 371
$ 278
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 348
$ 364
Accounts receivable, net
1,004
1,041
Inventory, net
182
183
Prepaid expenses
98
72
Income taxes receivable
3
2
Other current assets
38
33
Total current assets
1,673
1,695
Assets held for sale
14
-
Licenses
4,590
4,588
Other intangible assets, net
154
161
Investments in unconsolidated entities
527
500
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,871
4,994
Operating lease right-of-use assets
978
982
Other assets and deferred charges
729
762
Total assets
$ 13,536
$ 13,682
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 35
$ 31
Accounts payable
247
280
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
276
283
Accrued interest
25
16
Accrued taxes
41
39
Accrued compensation
62
150
Short-term operating lease liabilities
151
153
Other current liabilities
123
138
Total current liabilities
960
1,090
Liabilities held for sale
5
-
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
987
981
Long-term operating lease liabilities
867
867
Other deferred liabilities and credits
807
809
Long-term debt, net
4,042
4,051
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
16
16
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,581
2,574
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1,074
1,074
Treasury shares, at cost
(414)
(425)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
18
18
Retained earnings
1,818
1,849
Total TDS shareholders' equity
5,078
5,091
Noncontrolling interests
774
777
Total equity
5,852
5,868
Total liabilities and equity
$ 13,536
$ 13,682
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
March 31, 2025
TDS
TDS
Intercompany
TDS
UScellular
Telecom
& Other
Eliminations
Consolidated
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 182
$ 124
$ 167
$ (125)
$ 348
Licenses and other intangible assets
$ 4,581
$ 157
$ 6
$ -
$ 4,744
Investment in unconsolidated entities
479
4
51
(7)
527
$ 5,060
$ 161
$ 57
$ (7)
$ 5,271
Property, plant and equipment, net
$ 2,394
$ 2,459
$ 18
$ -
$ 4,871
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$ 26
$ -
$ 9
$ -
$ 35
Non-current portion
2,829
3
1,210
-
4,042
$ 2,855
$ 3
$ 1,219
$ -
$ 4,077
United States Cellular Corporation
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
UScellular
2025
2024
2025
(Dollars in millions)
Operating Revenues
Wireless
$ 864
$ 925
(7) %
Towers
61
58
5 %
Intra-company eliminations
(34)
(33)
(3) %
Total operating revenues
891
950
(6) %
Operating expenses
Wireless
844
896
(6) %
Towers
40
36
11 %
Intra-company eliminations
(34)
(33)
(3) %
Total operating expenses
850
899
(5) %
Operating income
$ 41
$ 51
(19) %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 215
$ 228
(6) %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 254
$ 272
(7) %
Capital expenditures
$ 53
$ 131
(60) %
United States Cellular Corporation
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
UScellular Wireless
2025
2024
2025
(Dollars in millions)
Retail service
$ 660
$ 678
(3) %
Other
54
51
8 %
Service revenues
714
729
(2) %
Equipment sales
150
196
(24) %
Total operating revenues
864
925
(7) %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)
191
197
(3) %
Cost of equipment sold
178
216
(18) %
Selling, general and administrative
322
324
-
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
152
154
(2) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
6
(73) %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(1)
18 %
Total operating expenses
844
896
(6) %
Operating income
$ 20
$ 29
(30) %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 182
$ 195
(7) %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 182
$ 195
(7) %
Capital expenditures
$ 51
$ 127
(60) %
Three Months Ended
March 31,
UScellular Towers
2025
2024
2025
(Dollars in millions)
Third-party revenues
$ 27
$ 25
6 %
Intra-company revenues
34
33
3 %
Total tower revenues
61
58
5 %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below)
19
18
4 %
Selling, general and administrative
10
7
33 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
11
11
5 %
Total operating expenses
40
36
11 %
Operating income
$ 21
$ 22
(5) %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 33
$ 33
(1) %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 33
$ 33
(1) %
Capital expenditures
$ 2
$ 4
(42) %
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
2024
2025
vs. 2024
(Dollars in millions)
Operating revenues
Residential
Incumbent
$ 86
$ 90
(5) %
Expansion
34
26
33 %
Cable
64
70
(8) %
Total residential
184
185
(1) %
Commercial
35
37
(6) %
Wholesale
39
44
(12) %
Total service revenues
257
266
(3) %
Equipment revenues
-
-
23 %
Total operating revenues
257
266
(3) %
Cost of services
101
98
3 %
Cost of equipment and products
-
-
47 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
83
75
10 %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
71
65
10 %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
2
(9) %
Total operating expenses
258
240
7 %
Operating income
$ -
$ 27
N/M
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
March 31,
TDS CONSOLIDATED
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 186
$ 224
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(129)
(235)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(10)
(9)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ 47
$ (20)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
UScellular
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 160
$ 203
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(72)
(133)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(9)
(9)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ 79
$ 61
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income and Income before income taxes. Income and expense items below Operating income are not provided at the individual segment level for UScellular Wireless and UScellular Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income rather than Net income at the segment level.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
UScellular
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 20
$ 24
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense
20
28
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
40
52
Add back:
Interest expense
40
43
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
163
165
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
243
260
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
10
7
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
6
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
254
272
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
36
42
Interest and dividend income
3
2
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 215
$ 228
Three Months Ended
March 31,
UScellular Wireless
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 172
$ 183
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
9
7
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
6
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
182
195
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
152
154
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
9
7
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
6
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(1)
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 20
$ 29
Three Months Ended
March 31,
UScellular Towers
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 32
$ 33
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
1
-
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
33
33
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
11
11
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
1
-
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 21
$ 22
Three Months Ended
March 31,
TDS Telecom
2025
2024
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
$ 4
$ 24
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense
1
7
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
5
31
Add back:
Interest expense
(1)
(2)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
71
65
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
75
93
Add back or deduct:
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
2
2
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
76
95
Deduct:
Interest and dividend income
1
1
Other, net
2
1
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 73
$ 93
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
