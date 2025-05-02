United States Cellular Corporation: UScellular reports first quarter 2025 results

As previously announced, UScellular will hold a teleconference on May 2, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. CDT. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.uscellular.com.

CHICAGO, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) reported total operating revenues of $891 million for the first quarter of 2025, versus $950 million for the same period one year ago. Service revenues totaled $741 million, versus $754 million for the same period one year ago. Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders and related diluted earnings per share were $18 million and $0.21, respectively, for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $18 million and $0.20, respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Recent Highlights*

Improved postpaid handset results Postpaid handset gross additions increased; postpaid handset net losses improved

Third-party tower rental revenues increased 6%

Ongoing 5G mid-band network deployment Providing capacity and enhanced speed for our mobility and fixed wireless customers



* Comparisons are 1Q'24 to 1Q'25 unless otherwise noted

"In the first quarter, we continued to work towards executing on our 2025 priorities which include successfully closing on the previously announced sale of the wireless business, while remaining focused on investing in a strong customer experience and operating our business efficiently," said Laurent Therivel, UScellular President and CEO. "I am also pleased with the 6% year-over-year growth in third-party tower rental revenues, as the team continues to market our valuable tower portfolio."

Announced Transactions and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives for UScellular

On May 24, 2024, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) and UScellular entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile). The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approvals and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. When the proposed T-Mobile transaction closes, UScellular expects the UScellular Board of Directors to declare the first of potentially several, special dividends to UScellular shareholders.

On October 17, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon) to sell certain AWS, Cellular and PCS wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant Verizon certain rights to lease such licenses prior to the transaction close. Additionally, UScellular also entered into agreements with Nsight Spectrum, LLC and Nex-Tech Wireless, LLC for the sale of select spectrum licenses.

On November 6, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T), a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. to sell certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant AT&T certain rights to lease and sub-lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.

Due to the pending transaction with T-Mobile, UScellular is not providing 2025 financial guidance.

Stock Repurchase

During the first quarter of 2025, UScellular repurchased 328,835 of its Common Shares for $21 million.

About UScellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides a comprehensive range of wireless products and services, excellent customer support, and a high-quality network to customers with 4.4 million retail connections in 21 states. The Chicago -based company had 4,100 full- and part-time associates as of March 31, 2025. At the end of the first quarter of 2025, Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. owned approximately 83 percent of UScellular. For more information about UScellular, visit uscellular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations, including with respect to the expected closing date of the transaction with T-Mobile. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transactions whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets will be successfully completed. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of UScellular's Form 10-K, as updated by any UScellular Form 10-Q filed subsequent to such Form 10-K.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited) As of or for the Quarter Ended 3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period1 3,946,000

3,985,000

3,999,000

4,027,000

4,051,000 Gross additions 105,000

140,000

123,000

117,000

106,000 Handsets 68,000

93,000

84,000

73,000

63,000 Connected devices 37,000

47,000

39,000

44,000

43,000 Net additions (losses)1 (39,000)

(14,000)

(28,000)

(24,000)

(44,000) Handsets (38,000)

(19,000)

(28,000)

(29,000)

(47,000) Connected devices (1,000)

5,000

-

5,000

3,000 ARPU2 $ 52.06

$ 51.73

$ 52.04

$ 51.45

$ 51.96 ARPA3 $ 132.25

$ 131.10

$ 131.81

$ 130.41

$ 132.00 Handset upgrade rate4 3.1 %

4.8 %

3.5 %

4.1 %

4.5 % Churn rate5 1.21 %

1.29 %

1.25 %

1.16 %

1.22 % Handsets 1.03 %

1.08 %

1.07 %

0.97 %

1.03 % Connected devices 2.40 %

2.67 %

2.47 %

2.47 %

2.52 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period1 431,000

448,000

452,000

439,000

436,000 Gross additions 38,000

46,000

57,000

50,000

41,000 Net additions (losses)1 (17,000)

(4,000)

13,000

3,000

(13,000) ARPU2 $ 30.76

$ 30.59

$ 32.01

$ 32.37

$ 32.25 Churn rate5 4.17 %

3.70 %

3.30 %

3.60 %

4.06 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 31,390,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

32,550,000 Consolidated operating penetration6 17 %

15 %

15 %

15 %

14 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 53

$ 162

$ 120

$ 165

$ 131 Total cell sites in service 7,009

7,010

7,007

6,990

6,995 Owned towers 4,413

4,409

4,407

4,388

4,382 Number of colocations 7 2,469

2,444

2,418

2,392

2,397 Tower tenancy rate 8 1.56

1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

1 First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net additions (losses) for the quarter. 2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:

• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.

• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections. 3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid accounts and by the number of months in the period. 4 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections. 5 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn rate for each respective period. 6 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of consolidated operating markets. 7 Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower. 8 Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024

2025 vs. 2024 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)









Operating revenues









Service $ 741

$ 754

(2) % Equipment sales 150

196

(24) % Total operating revenues 891

950

(6) %











Operating expenses









System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 176

182

(3) % Cost of equipment sold 178

216

(18) % Selling, general and administrative 332

331

- Depreciation, amortization and accretion 163

165

(2) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

6

(65) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(1)

18 % Total operating expenses 850

899

(5) %











Operating income 41

51

(19) %











Other income (expense)









Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 36

42

(14) % Interest and dividend income 3

2

20 % Interest expense (40)

(43)

10 % Total other income (expense) (1)

1

N/M











Income before income taxes 40

52

(22) % Income tax expense 20

28

(26) % Net income 20

24

(17) % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 2

6

(75) % Net income attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 18

$ 18

3 %











Basic weighted average shares outstanding 85

85

- Basic earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.21

$ 0.21

3 %











Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 88

88

- Diluted earnings per share attributable to UScellular shareholders $ 0.21

$ 0.20

2 %



United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income $ 20

$ 24 Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 163

165 Bad debts expense 20

29 Stock-based compensation expense 17

13 Deferred income taxes, net (8)

4 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (36)

(42) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 11

22 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

6 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(1) Other operating activities 1

1 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable 1

16 Equipment installment plans receivable 38

2 Inventory 1

24 Accounts payable (17)

(15) Customer deposits and deferred revenues (8)

5 Accrued taxes 29

23 Accrued interest 9

9 Other assets and liabilities (82)

(82) Net cash provided by operating activities 160

203







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (72)

(133) Cash paid for licenses (2)

(11) Net cash used in investing activities (74)

(144)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt -

40 Repayment of long-term debt (5)

(55) Tax payments, net of cash receipts, for stock-based compensation awards (7)

- Repurchase of Common Shares (21)

- Distributions to noncontrolling interests (2)

(2) Cash paid for software license agreements (9)

(9) Other financing activities -

(2) Net cash used in financing activities (44)

(28)







Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 42

31







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 159

179 End of period $ 201

$ 210

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS









March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 182

$ 144 Accounts receivable, net 925

955 Inventory, net 178

179 Prepaid expenses 63

46 Other current assets 25

21 Total current assets 1,373

1,345







Assets held for sale 1

-







Licenses 4,581

4,579







Investments in unconsolidated entities 479

454







Property, plant and equipment, net 2,394

2,502







Operating lease right-of-use assets 925

926







Other assets and deferred charges 612

643







Total assets $ 10,365

$ 10,449

United States Cellular Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









March 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 26

$ 22 Accounts payable 207

242 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 231

238 Accrued taxes 57

30 Accrued compensation 33

93 Short-term operating lease liabilities 140

141 Other current liabilities 113

118 Total current liabilities 807

884







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 720

728 Long-term operating lease liabilities 824

822 Other deferred liabilities and credits 570

570







Long-term debt, net 2,829

2,837







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 16

16







Equity





UScellular shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $1.00 per share 88

88 Additional paid-in capital 1,800

1,783 Treasury shares (125)

(112) Retained earnings 2,822

2,818 Total UScellular shareholders' equity 4,585

4,577







Noncontrolling interests 14

15







Total equity 4,599

4,592







Total liabilities and equity $ 10,365

$ 10,449

United States Cellular Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, UScellular 2025

2024

2025

vs. 2024 (Dollars in millions)









Operating Revenues









Wireless $ 864

$ 925

(7) % Towers 61

58

5 % Intra-company eliminations (34)

(33)

(3) % Total operating revenues 891

950

(6) %











Operating expenses









Wireless 844

896

(6) % Towers 40

36

11 % Intra-company eliminations (34)

(33)

(3) % Total operating expenses 850

899

(5) %











Operating income $ 41

$ 51

(19) %











Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP) $ 215

$ 228

(6) % Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP) $ 254

$ 272

(7) % Capital expenditures $ 53

$ 131

(60) %

1 Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures which UScellular uses as measurements of profitability. See EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA Reconciliations within this earnings release for additional information.

United States Cellular Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, UScellular Wireless 2025

2024

2025

vs. 2024 (Dollars in millions)









Retail service $ 660

$ 678

(3) % Other 54

51

8 % Service revenues 714

729

(2) % Equipment sales 150

196

(24) % Total operating revenues 864

925

(7) %











System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 191

197

(3) % Cost of equipment sold 178

216

(18) % Selling, general and administrative 322

324

- Depreciation, amortization and accretion 152

154

(2) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

6

(73) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(1)

18 % Total operating expenses 844

896

(6) %











Operating income $ 20

$ 29

(30) %











Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP) $ 182

$ 195

(7) % Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP) $ 182

$ 195

(7) % Capital expenditures $ 51

$ 127

(60) %







Three Months Ended March 31, UScellular Towers 2025

2024

2025

vs. 2024 (Dollars in millions)









Third-party revenues $ 27

$ 25

6 % Intra-company revenues 34

33

3 % Total tower revenues 61

58

5 %











System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion reported below) 19

18

4 % Selling, general and administrative 10

7

33 % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 11

11

5 % Total operating expenses 40

36

11 %











Operating income $ 21

$ 22

(5) %











Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP) $ 33

$ 33

(1) % Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP) $ 33

$ 33

(1) % Capital expenditures $ 2

$ 4

(42) %

1 Adjusted OIBDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures which UScellular uses as measurements of profitability. See EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA Reconciliations within this earnings release for additional information.

United States Cellular Corporation Financial Measures (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended March 31, UScellular 2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 160

$ 203 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (72)

(133) Cash paid for software license agreements (9)

(9) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ 79

$ 61

1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which UScellular believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

United States Cellular Corporation

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliations below. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. UScellular does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliations below are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of UScellular's operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented below as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of UScellular's financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses, and expenses related to the strategic alternatives review of UScellular while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income, Income before income taxes and/or Operating income. Income and expense items below Operating income are not provided at the individual segment level for UScellular Wireless and UScellular Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income rather than Net income at the segment level.



Three Months Ended March 31, UScellular 2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) $ 20

$ 24 Add back or deduct:





Income tax expense 20

28 Income before income taxes (GAAP) 40

52 Add back:





Interest expense 40

43 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 163

165 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 243

260 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 10

7 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

6 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 254

272 Deduct:





Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 36

42 Interest and dividend income 3

2 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 215

$ 228







Three Months Ended March 31, UScellular Wireless 2025

2024 (Dollars in millions)





EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 172

$ 183 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 9

7 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

6 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 182

195 Deduct:





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 152

154 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 9

7 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 2

6 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(1) Operating income (GAAP) $ 20

$ 29







Three Months Ended March 31, UScellular Towers 2025

2024 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 32

$ 33 Add back or deduct:





Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 1

- Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 33

33 Deduct:





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 11

11 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 1

- Operating income (GAAP) $ 21

$ 22

SOURCE United States Cellular Corporation