Merzig, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2025) - Villeroy & Boch Tiles has been honoured with the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2025 in the 'Product Design' category for the METALCRAFT collection. The series impressed with its combination of urban industrial style and timeless elegance. Villeroy & Boch Tiles has thus set another strong example of creative excellence and international design expertise. The Red Dot Design Award is one of the most prestigious design competitions in the world.

METALCRAFT series honoured with the Red Dot Design Award 2025

Urban expression meets metallic elegance

The METALCRAFT collection interprets the aesthetics of urban metal surfaces in an impressive way: With expressive colours such as silver, steel, brown, black and accent tones in copper, brass and petrol, it creates an interplay of light and shadow, shine and mattness, impulsiveness and calm. Depending on the lighting situation, the look alternates between understatement and opulence - always high-quality, always full of character.

Thanks to a wide range of formats - including large-format wall tiles in 40 x 120 cm and floor tiles in 120 x 120 cm, 60 x 120 cm and 60 x 60 cm - METALCRAFT offers maximum design flexibility for both private and sophisticated commercial applications. Technically, the series impresses with its ceramic precision, anti-slip R10 surface and easy-care finishes such as VilbostonePlus and CeramicPlus.

Selected by an international jury of renowned design experts

The Red Dot Design Award has stood for excellent product design since 1955. In 2025, a jury of 43 independent experts from 21 countries assessed submissions from over 60 nations - according to criteria such as functionality, aesthetics, user-friendliness and responsibility. The METALCRAFT series from Villeroy & Boch Tiles impressed with its exceptional design quality in this demanding assessment and was honoured with the coveted award.

About V&B Fliesen GmbH

V&B Fliesen GmbH manufactures tiles under the Villeroy & Boch and engers brands and, as part of the international Eczacibasi Tiles Group, is one of the world's leading ceramic manufacturers. The company is now active in over 65 countries. High-quality materials are used to create sophisticated premium ranges for the bathroom, home, architecture and outdoor areas.

