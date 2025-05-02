The inauguration of two solar projects with a combined capacity of 875 MW has more than doubled Qatar's installed solar capacity. State-owned petroleum company QatarEnergy has inaugurated two solar projects with a combined capacity of 875 MW. The Ras Laffan and Mesaieed PV power plants are located in the industrial city of Ras Laffan in northeastern Qatar. Together they more than double Qatar's cumulative solar capacity, taking the total to 1,675 MW. In 2023, JA Solar and Samsung C&T signed a module supply agreement covering more than 1. 6 million DeepBlue 3. 0 modules for the project. Speaking ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...