WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that it will participate at the following calendar Q2 2025 investor conferences:

Needham Company 20th Annual Technology Media Conference

Date: Thursday, May 8, 2025

Location: Virtual

Cowen Company 53rd Annual Technology, Media Telecom Conference

Date: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: 2:25 PM (Eastern)

Live audio webcast available on WNS' website at http://ir.wns.com

Barrington Research 19th Annual Spring Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, May 29, 2025

Location: Virtual

Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: 4:20 PM (Eastern)

Live audio webcast available on WNS' website at http://ir.wns.com

William Blair 45th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Location: Chicago, IL

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 700 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of March 31, 2025, WNS had 64,505 professionals across 64 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

