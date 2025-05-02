The "Video Telematics Market 6th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The integration of cameras to enable various video-based solutions in commercial vehicle environments is one of the most apparent trends in the fleet telematics sector today. The definition of video telematics includes a broad range of camera-based solutions deployed in commercial vehicle fleets either as standalone applications or as an additional feature set of conventional fleet telematics.

The research estimates that the installed base of active video telematics systems in North America reached almost 6.1 million units in 2024.

Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%, the active installed base is forecasted to reach over 13.8 million units in North America by 2029. In Europe, the installed base of active video telematics systems is estimated to be over 1.6 million units in 2024. The active installed base is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.2 percent to reach 3.3 million video telematics systems in Europe by 2029. North America and Europe to account for 17 million video telematics systems in use by 2029.

The video telematics market is served by many companies, ranging from specialists focused specifically on video telematics solutions for various commercial vehicles, to general fleet telematics players which have introduced video offerings, and hardware-focused suppliers offering mobile digital video recorders (DVRs) and vehicle cameras used for video telematics.

The publisher ranks Streamax, Lytx and Samsara as the leading video telematics players in their respective categories. Streamax is the leading hardware provider, having more than 4 million mobile DVRs installed in vehicles globally to date, and the company also offers software dashboards which are widely used together with its devices. Lytx is the largest video telematics solutions specialist in terms of subscribers and the company was the first to surpass 1 million vehicle subscriptions for video telematics specifically.

Among the general fleet telematics players, Samsara stands out as a front-running video solution provider with the largest number of camera units deployed across its subscriber base. Additional sizable players include the fleet management provider Motive (formerly KeepTruckin), the hardware-focused video telematics company Howen, the channel-focused brand Xirgo (formerly Sensata INSIGHTS, including the acquired video telematics company SmartWitness) and the video telematics player Netradyne, all having installed bases of at least a quarter of a million units.

The remaining top-10 players are VisionTrack and Nauto, which both have a primary focus on camera-based solutions specifically, as well as the fleet management provider Solera Fleet Solutions. The latter acquired the commercial vehicle telematics pioneer Omnitracs including the video safety specialist SmartDrive. Vendors with installed bases just outside of the top list moreover include LightMetrics and Nexar which are focused on camera-based solutions.

Other noteworthy players competing in the video telematics space include video-focused solution providers such as Idrive, Waylens, SureCam, Seeing Machines and CameraMatics; fleet telematics players including Powerfleet, Forward Thinking Systems, Trimble Mobility (Platform Science), Radius, Matrix iQ, ISAAC Instruments, Microlise, Azuga, AddSecure Transport Solutions, Trakm8 and EROAD; as well as the hardware-focused supplier Pittasoft (BlackVue), which have all reached estimated installed bases in the tens of thousands.

Highlights from the report

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Descriptions of video telematics applications and associated concepts.

Comprehensive overview of the video telematics value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 44 companies offering video telematics software and hardware.

Market forecasts lasting until 2029

This report answers the following questions

What different types of players are involved in the video telematics value chain?

Which are the major specialised providers of video telematics solutions?

What offerings are available from the general fleet management solution providers?

Which are the frontrunning geographic markets for video telematics solutions so far?

What are the price levels for video telematics hardware and software?

Which trends and drivers are shaping the market?

How are the hardware-focused suppliers approaching the market?

The Video Telematics Market

How will the video telematics industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:

Video Telematics Solutions

Introduction to video telematics Video telematics as a standalone application Video telematics as an integrated part of fleet telematics

Video telematics applications and associated concepts Video-based driver management Driver fatigue and distraction monitoring Advanced driver assistance systems and driver monitoring systems Driver training and coaching Managed services Exoneration of drivers and insurance-related functionality

Business models

Market Forecasts and Trends

Market analysis Video telematics vendor market shares The North American video telematics market The European video telematics market Rest of World outlook

Value chain analysis Video telematics solution providers Fleet telematics solution providers Hardware-focused suppliers



Market drivers and trends

Privacy issues soften as video telematics becomes mainstream

Acknowledging the performance of good drivers can alleviate scepticism

Regulatory developments can drive the adoption of camera-based technology

Video telematics at the core of the latest M&A wave in the FM space

Partnership strategies are increasingly common in the video telematics space

Increasing commoditisation of video telematics hardware

OEM integration may ultimately lead to the widespread uptake of video

Video and associated AI capabilities boost interest in fleet insurance telematics

Artificial intelligence and machine vision capabilities become table stakes

Integrated solutions from one-stop shops combine fleet video telematics

Company Profiles and Strategies

Video telematics solution providers

CameraMatics

Cipia

Exeros Technologies

FleetCam

FleetSafe.Ai

iCAM Video Telematics

Idrive

Jungo

LightMetrics

Lytx

Nauto

Netradyne

Nexar

SafetyDirect (Rand McNally)

Seeing Machines

SureCam

VisionTrack

Waylens

Fleet telematics solution providers

AddSecure

Azuga (Bridgestone)

EROAD

Forward Thinking Systems

Geotab

ISAAC Instruments

J. J. Keller

Matrix iQ

Microlise

Motive

Powerfleet

Radius

Samsara

Solera Fleet Solutions

Trakm

Trimble Mobility (Platform Science)

Verizon Connect

Xirgo

Hardware-focused suppliers

D-TEG

Howen

Jimi IoT

MiTAC

Pittasoft (BlackVue)

Positioning Universal

Streamax

Teltonika

