New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + China considering trade negotiations

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 2nd

Stocks are fractionally higher this morning after the S&P 500 extended its win streak to eight straight sessions on Thursday. The index rose 0.6% as Microsoft and Meta shares rallied after better-than-expected results.

Overnight, China said its assessing possible trade talks with the U.S. and according to reports, it has started exempting some goods from levies that may cover about a quarter of its impact for the U.S.

Wall Street turns to April's Jobs report this morning as forecasters estimate 133,000 jobs were added last month, down from 228,000 in March.

Opening Bell

Ring Magazine celebrates its first-ever boxing event in the United States, titled "FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves" tonight in Times Square.

Closing Bell

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) counts down the days until it rings in a new tropical island paradise, Celebration Key.

