New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + China considering trade negotiations

NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 2nd
- Stocks are fractionally higher this morning after the S&P 500 extended its win streak to eight straight sessions on Thursday. The index rose 0.6% as Microsoft and Meta shares rallied after better-than-expected results.
- Overnight, China said its assessing possible trade talks with the U.S. and according to reports, it has started exempting some goods from levies that may cover about a quarter of its impact for the U.S.
- Wall Street turns to April's Jobs report this morning as forecasters estimate 133,000 jobs were added last month, down from 228,000 in March.
