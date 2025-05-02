Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
02.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + China considering trade negotiations

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 2nd

  • Stocks are fractionally higher this morning after the S&P 500 extended its win streak to eight straight sessions on Thursday. The index rose 0.6% as Microsoft and Meta shares rallied after better-than-expected results.
  • Overnight, China said its assessing possible trade talks with the U.S. and according to reports, it has started exempting some goods from levies that may cover about a quarter of its impact for the U.S.
  • Wall Street turns to April's Jobs report this morning as forecasters estimate 133,000 jobs were added last month, down from 228,000 in March.

Opening Bell
Ring Magazine celebrates its first-ever boxing event in the United States, titled "FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves" tonight in Times Square.

Closing Bell
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) counts down the days until it rings in a new tropical island paradise, Celebration Key.

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2678631/NYSE_May_2_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--china-considering-trade-negotiations-302445032.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.