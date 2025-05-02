London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Capital Reduction Timetable Update

2 May 2025

LONDON FINANCE & INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(Incorporated in England with registered number 00201151)

LSE code: LFI

JSE code: LNF

ISIN: GB0002994001

("Lonfin" or the "Company")

Update to Timetable Regarding Capital Reduction

Further to the announcement released on Tuesday, 29 April 2025, Lonfin confirms that, due to the delays with processing documents at Companies House, the following salient dates of the Withdrawal of admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange, Capital Reduction and Termination of JSE Listing will supersede those published in any previous announcement:

2025 Last day to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange Wednesday, 7 May Suspension of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange Thursday, 8 May Suspension of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE Limited at 9.00 am SA time on Thursday, 8 May Cancellation of trading of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange at 8.00 am UK time Friday, 9 May Announce Finalisation information, Capital Reduction Payment amount and currency conversion rate by 11:00 am SA time on SENS Friday, 9 May

At the current time, the Company is expecting the salient dates of the Capital Reduction, distribution and Termination of JSE Listing timetable to be as follows, however this is subject to the processing of the documents with Companies House. Should there be any change to the below dates an announcement will be released to confirm this.

2025 Last day to trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE Monday, 12 May Register the Capital Reduction at Companies House UK by, 11h00 on Monday, 12 May Capital Reduction Record Date at 6.00 pm UK time Monday, 12 May Effective Date for the Capital Reduction Monday, 12 May Capital Reduction Record Date at 6.00 pm SA time Thursday, 15 May Distributions made to relevant Shareholders under the Return of Capital from the Effective Date with the last date for payment being Monday, 19 May Earliest date for Termination of listing of the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE Limited Tuesday, 20 May

Notes:

(1) All of the above timings refer to London time unless otherwise stated.

(2) The dates and timing of the events in the above timetable may be subject to change.

(3) If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and/or dates will be notified by an announcement through an RIS and an announcement on SENS.

Ordinary Share certificates on the South African register may not be Dematerialised or re-materialised between Tuesday, 13 May 2025 and Thursday, 15 May both days inclusive and Ordinary Shares may not be transferred between the registers in London and South Africa from Wednesday, 7 May 2025 to Thursday, 15 May 2025 as a result of the Withdrawal of the admission to trading of the Company's securities on the London Stock Exchange.

Withdrawal of admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange

The Company's Withdrawal of admission to trading on the London Stock Exchange and from the Official List will occur at 8.00 a.m. on Friday, 9 May 2025, in accordance with the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom, with the last day of dealings in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange being Wednesday, 7 May 2025.

Termination of JSE Listing

Following implementation of the Capital Reduction, the Company will no longer be in compliance with the JSE's public shareholder spread requirements as set out in the JSE Listing Requirements and will no longer be eligible for listing on the JSE. Accordingly, steps will be taken to terminate the JSE Listing. It is expected that the earliest date for the termination of the Listing will be Tuesday, 20 May 2025 with the last day of trade in the Company's Ordinary Shares on the JSE being Thursday, 12 May 2025.

Capitalised terms used in this Announcement shall, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Company's Announcement of the Proposals on 26/27 February 2025.

The Independent Directors accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

