Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market worth $25.62 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The sustainable aviation fuel market is estimated at USD 2.06 billion in 2025. It is projected to reach USD 25.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 65.5%. In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow from 0.30 billion gallons in 2025 to 3.68 billion gallons by 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing air travel, growing aircraft production and fleet expansion, and advancements in fuel processing technologies are driving the market's growth. The sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) industry is undergoing various technological developments, with efforts for the aviation sector to decrease carbon emissions and reach net-zero targets. Innovations in production technologies are central to this progress. Alcohol-to-Jet (ATJ) technology is used broadly in companies to transform ethanol from farm waste into SAF, yielding millions of gallons per year. Similarly, the Fischer-Tropsch (FT) process converts waste and biomass into synthetic kerosene, providing a flexible and scalable solution. Rapid development in algae-based biofuels and electrofuels, synthetic fuels generated from CO2 captured from the atmosphere, and renewable power is broadening the options for sustainable sources. These innovations have made production more sustainable and scalable.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

150 - Tables

75 - Figures

300 - Pages

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 2.06 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 25.62 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 65.5% Market Size Available for 2020-2030 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Fuel type, Biofuel Conversion Pathways, biofuel blending capacity, Aircraft type and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Lack of adequate infrastructure Key Market Opportunities Growing focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions Key Market Drivers Advancements in feedstock processing and refining technologies

Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period due to several primary factors related to the availability of feedstocks, technology maturity, and regulatory backing. Biofuel production is done from feedstocks like used cooking oil, agricultural residues, animal fats, and other biomass feedstocks. Technologies such as Hydroprocessed Esters and Fatty Acids (HEFA) and Fischer-Tropsch (FT) processes are established and already qualified for use in biofuel production and are becoming more scalable and easier to retrofit into existing aviation fuel infrastructure. This technological availability provides biofuels with an important start over other types of SAF, which remain at more advanced commercial development stages. Additionally, biofuel production has a broad and increasingly sustainable supply chain, using waste and non-food biomass, which assists in solving both environmental and economic issues. Moreover, the lifecycle greenhouse gas emission reduction potential of biofuels up to 80% over that of traditional jet fuel renders it a strong near-term solution for airlines aiming to achieve carbon reduction targets. Airlines and producers of SAF are increasingly signing long-term offtake contracts for bio-based SAF, further supporting demand and investment in this area. All factors, such as technological maturity, regulation support, and the ability to reduce emissions short-term, make biofuel the dominant fuel in the SAF industry.

Based on biofuel conversion pathway, the alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on biofuel conversion pathway, the ATJ segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to its high potential to meet the environmental and the aviation industry's demand for sustainability. This technology involves the conversion of alcohol-based feedstocks into hydrocarbons with a jet-range, yielding sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The appeal of the ATJ pathway is in its capability to utilize widely available and renewable alcohol feedstocks, some of which are derived from waste or lignocellulosic biomass, resulting in lower greenhouse gas emissions than conventional fossil-based jet fuels. With regulatory demands and international aviation treaties, such as CORSIA (Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation), the market for SAF will grow exponentially, thereby increasing growth in ATJ technologies. In addition, various investments in research and infrastructure are contributing to the commercialization of ATJ processes. Large industry participants and governments are entering strategic partnerships to increase production and simplify certification procedures for ATJ-derived fuels. The adaptability of the ATJ pathway to fit within traditional refining infrastructure and conformity with today's aircraft engines makes it even more attractive. With airlines and airports globally aiming to decarbonize, the ATJ segment will play a leading role in reshaping aviation fuel supply chains, thus making it the most rapidly growing biofuel conversion process.

Middle East is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

The Middle East is projected to achieve the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing industrialization, rising energy requirements, and high focus on adopting renewable energy. Middle Eastern countries are spending a considerable amount on the construction of biofuel infrastructure to lessen the reliance on fossil fuels and increase energy security. Additionally, the region's expanding aviation industry is creating demand for biofuels, especially sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), as the region has rich agricultural resources and biomass feedstocks, such as raw materials for different biofuel production pathways. Moreover, technological advances, rising foreign investments, and regional cooperation propel the construction of bio-refineries and new-generation biofuels. With increased efforts toward energy transition and environmental concerns, the Middle East is becoming a vibrant and fast-growing biofuel market compared to other parts of the world in terms of growth rate over the forecast period.

Neste (Finland), Shell (UK), TotalEnergies (France), OMV Aktiengesellschaft (Austria), and World Energy, LLC (UK) are the major key players in the sustainable aviation fuel companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America.

