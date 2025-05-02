Smurfit Westrock plc (the "Company") today filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") which notes that the Company held its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Annual General Meeting") earlier today, May 2, 2025 and that all directors put forward for election at the Annual General Meeting were elected by the shareholders and all other resolutions recommended by the Company's Board of Directors were passed at the Annual General Meeting. The Form 8-K (which provides the results of the polls conducted in connection with the Annual General Meeting) is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://investors.smurfitwestrock.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx

In accordance with UKLR 14.3.6 and UKLR 14.3.7, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

May 2, 2025

