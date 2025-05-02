The "Europe Digital Payments Overview 2025: Payment Methods, Trends, Adoption Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
How Digital Payments in Europe Will Experience Significant Growth in 2025, Driven by Innovation in Payment Methods and Shifting Consumer Habits.
Digital Wallets and Mobile Payments Surge in Europe
Digital wallets are taking the lead in Europe, driven by the widespread use of smartphones and growing consumer demand for secure, hassle-free payment options. In Western Europe, countries like the UK and Germany have seen over 20% of consumers use digital wallets weekly in 2024. Meanwhile, in Eastern Europe, Turkey has experienced significant growth, with digital wallet adoption rising from under 5% in 2017 to over 10% in 2023.
Cards Maintain Dominance, Contactless Gains Ground
Even with the rise of alternative payment methods, cards continue to dominate Europe's payment market. Contactless payments have gained momentum in countries like Germany and France, where consumers demand fast and secure options. In Eastern Europe, Turkey remains card-heavy, with credit and debit cards accounting for 65% of online payments in 2023, and the use of contactless cards is steadily increasing.
Instant Payments and Pay by Bank Gaining Popularity
Instant payments are becoming a key feature in Europe's payment landscape, fueled by consumers' desire for faster transactions. Pay by Bank services are growing, particularly in the Netherlands, where monthly usage is strong due to smooth integration with banking apps. In both Western and Eastern Europe, mobile and instant payment methods, like QR code payments in Turkey, are quickly becoming more widespread.
Questions Covered
- What share of European respondents expressed interest in trying Pay by Bank for online payments in 2024, and how many showed strong willingness?
- What is the weekly usage rate of digital wallets in the UK and France in 2024?
- What is the projected growth rate for non-cash transactions in Europe, and how does it compare to the growth of B2B transactions?
- What are the key factors driving consumer preferences for online payment methods in Europe in 2024?
- How does BLIK's popularity in Poland compare to other payment methods for online purchases in 2024?
