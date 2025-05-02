This week, Women in Solar Europe (WiSEu) gives voice to Frank Niendorf, Vice President Europe at JinkoSolar. He says that assumptions about women's capabilities or work-life balance can unfairly impact their career progression. "While women are primarily affected, men who value diversity and inclusion can also find themselves outside traditional leadership expectations," he states. Despite significant progress, challenges remain for women in the solar sector: limited female representation in technical roles, insufficient mentorship opportunities, and gender biases in recruitment and leadership ...

