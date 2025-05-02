Dr. Leonardo Mirandola Joins SOHM, Inc. as an Advisory Board to Advance CAR-T Cell Projects Toward Clinical Trials and Commercialization

SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, proudly announces Dr. Leonardo Mirandola joined the Company as Advisory Board Member. Dr. Mirandola, a biopharma scientist with over a decade of experience in oncology and cell therapy, will spearhead the company's initiatives to advance its CAR-T cell projects toward clinical trials.

Dr. Mirandola brings a wealth of expertise in operational management, R&D, and clinical development, with a proven track record in transforming innovative scientific breakthroughs into viable treatment options. He holds a Ph.D. and a Master's degree from the University of Milano, Italy.

"Dr. Mirandola's extensive background in cell therapy and his remarkable success in clinical translation make him an invaluable addition to our team," said David Aguilar of SOHM Inc. "His leadership will be instrumental as we push the boundaries of CAR-T cell production and therapy and strive to bring new treatment options to those battling cancer."

Before joining SOHM Inc., Dr. Mirandola served as Chief Scientific Officer and Interim Chief Operations Officer at Kiromic Biopharma, where he played a pivotal role in developing and overseeing clinical operations for various groundbreaking therapies. His contributions led to the advancement of an autologous dendritic cell therapeutic vaccine for solid tumors and an allogeneic gamma-delta T-cell therapy, which has received Fast-Track-designation by the FDA and showed positive results in Phase 1 trials for patients with Stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer.

Dr. Mirandola has a remarkable record of securing patents for novel manufacturing techniques and AI-driven target discovery processes, which have significantly advanced the understanding and development of cell therapies. His leadership in establishing cGMP-compliant manufacturing processes will be critical as SOHM Inc. prepares its CAR-T cell projects for rigorous clinical evaluation.

"I am excited to join SOHM Inc. and collaborate with such a talented team dedicated to making a difference in the lives of cancer patients," said Dr. Mirandola.

SOHM, Inc. is harnessing the power of ABBIE, its proprietary gene editing platform, to accelerate and enhance the commercialization of CAR-T cell therapies. Unlike traditional viral-based or CRISPR systems, ABBIE offers a cost-efficient editing approach that significantly reduces manufacturing complexity and regulatory hurdles. By integrating ABBIE into its CAR-T development pipeline, SOHM aims to streamline production timelines, improve genetic payload fidelity, and broaden the therapeutic window - ultimately making advanced cell therapies more accessible and scalable for a wider range of cancer patients.

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

