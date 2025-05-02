Leidos and RMIT Announce 2025 Aviation Scholarship Recipients at Avalon Airshow

Leidos Australia and RMIT University are proud to announce the recipients of the 2025 Leidos Aviation Scholarship at Avalon Airshow, marking the second year of the program's commitment to supporting aspiring pilots in their aviation careers.

This year, Leidos has expanded the program to offer more than $150,000 across six scholarships for final-year students completing a degree in Aviation at RMIT Aviation Academy. This follows the success of the program's first year, which saw five scholarship recipients graduate and begin employment with Leidos.

Leidos Airborne Solutions Vice President James Woodhams expressed the company's dedication to fostering the next generation of aviation professionals.

"The aviation industry continues to face critical workforce shortages, and we are proud to be playing an active role in addressing these challenges," Woodhams said. "We recognise that the cost of flight training can be a major barrier to entry for aspiring pilots. By providing financial support and exposure to specialist aviation careers, we are helping to shape a pipeline of highly skilled pilots who can support vital national operations."

The 2025 scholarship recipients were invited to Avalon Airshow to celebrate their achievements, providing them with a unique learning opportunity, valuable industry exposure and the opportunity to meet with a broad range of aviators.

RMIT Aviation Academy Director Lea Vesic highlighted the impact of the scholarship in preparing students for meaningful aviation careers.

"The Australian aviation industry has an ongoing demand for highly skilled pilots," Vesic said. "Programs like the Leidos Aviation Scholarship are critical in ensuring we have a strong talent pipeline for the future -- not just in the commercial passenger transport sector, but also in critical aviation services such as Search and Rescue operations.

"Our exclusive partnership with Leidos provides students with not just financial support, but access to specialised training that aligns with the unique operational needs of special mission aviation. We're excited to see our scholarship recipients take the next step towards their careers."

This scholarship program builds on the successful collaboration between Leidos and RMIT, strengthening pathways for students to enter and excel in the aviation industry. With the second year of the program now underway, both organisations remain committed to developing talent and ensuring Australia's aviation sector remains strong for years to come.

