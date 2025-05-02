New Woman Owned Geneba Tequila Now Available at Select Binny's Depot Locations Across Illinois

The premium, small batch tequila brand expands retail presence with major milestone

Geneba Tequila, the ultra-premium woman-crafted tequila for women, built on elegance, empowerment, and heritage, is proud to announce its newest retail partnership with Binny's Beverage Depot, Illinois' leading destination for wine, spirits, and beer. As of this month, Geneba Tequila is now available at 15 locations across select Binny's Depot locations statewide. This milestone marks the first major retail partnership for Geneba Tequila and signifies the brand's continued growth and commitment to redefining the tequila experience for women.

"This is a defining moment for Geneba after only two months of launching," said IngridLaVon, Founder of Geneba Tequila. "Our mission has always been to bring women together through exceptional tequila that empowers us to gather and grow while creating the lives we deserve. Being on shelves at Binnys allows us to connect with even more of our community across Illinois."

Handcrafted in the heart of Jalisco-Degollado, Mexico, Geneba Tequila is made using 100% Blue Weber agave, slow-cooked in traditional ovens, and double distilled in small batches to ensure clean, purity and flavor integrity. Free of additives, sugar, and gluten, Geneba delivers a smooth, clean experience while making premium tequila more accessible without compromising on quality or authenticity.

Founded in honor of IngridLaVon's late mother, Geneva, Geneba Tequila is one of the first tequila brands of its kind, created by an African American woman for women who seek quality, meaning, growth and development, and style in what they pour.

Since launching earlier this year, Geneba Tequila has gained rapid momentum, selling more than 150 bottles within the first 48 hours, earning recognition as a "10 Black-Owned Brand to Watch" by The Spirits Business, and serving as the tequila of choice for the 2025 Academy Awards at this year's signature gifting lounge.

"We've seen extraordinary momentum in a short time, and that speaks to both the strength of our brand and the market's hunger for something fresh," said Lynn Woolfolk Jr., Chief Operating Officer of Geneba Tequila. "As we look to the future, we're focused on scaling sustainably while preserving the values that make Geneba unlike anything else on the shelf."

Developed with vibrant notes of vanilla, and light pepper, and red apple, Geneba Tequila is ideal for sipping neat or elevating crafted cocktails. Geneba Tequila is now available at select Binny's Beverage Depot locations across Illinois, as well as online in 39 states.

For collaboration and tasting opportunities, visit www.GenebaTequila.com and follow on all social media channels @genebatequila.

About Geneba Tequila

Founded officially in 2023, yet in the making for over 7 years, Geneba Tequila is a modern brand rooted in tradition. The tequila for women, Geneba Tequila was founded by IngridLaVon, a 25-year corporate executive based in Chicago, Illinois. The first of its kind, Geneba Tequila is a bold, empowering spirit crafted for the confident woman to enjoy in a wine glass or on the rocks.

One of the few tequilas created by an African American woman and distilled with women in mind, Geneba Tequila is committed to its mission to gather, grow, and give. Through the brand's GenebaCares Foundation, the brand supports women's empowerment and personal and professional development, accessible via a QR code on every bottle.

A legacy family brand, Geneba Tequila is named in honor of the founder's late mother and managed by the founder's husband and Chief Operating Officer, Lynn Woolfolk, Jr. Geneba Tequila is available for purchase in 39 states online at www.GenebaTequila.com, and select restaurants and retail locations in Illinois. To inquire about carrying Geneba Tequila at a restaurant or retail location, email info@genebatequila.com.

