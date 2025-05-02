Anzeige
Aerocraft Engineering Private Limited: Russell and Dawson Marks 60 Years of Excellence with 10,000+ Successfully Completed Projects

Finanznachrichten News

Extensive portfolio of projects spanning the New England region, Russell and Dawson continues to push the boundaries of sustainable construction, cutting-edge design, and client-centric solutions.

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / Russell and Dawson, a leading full-service architecture, engineering, and construction firm, proudly celebrates its 60th anniversary, a landmark achievement that underscores its commitment to designing and building spaces that shape communities. Over the past six decades, the firm has successfully delivered 10,000+ projects across diverse sectors, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in the built environment.

Since its founding in 1965, Russell and Dawson has been at the forefront of architectural innovation, sustainable design, and precision engineering, catering to industries such as hospitality, commercial, residential, industrial, and institutional developments. From transforming urban landscapes to revitalizing historic structures, the firm has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of the industry while staying true to its core mission of delivering excellence with efficiency.

"Our 60-year journey has been defined by the trust of our clients, the dedication of our team, and the strength of our partnerships," said Chirag Thaker, President of Russell and Dawson. "Surpassing 10,000 projects is more than just a milestone-it's a testament to the unwavering commitment we bring to every design, every structure, and every client vision we help bring to life."

With an extensive portfolio of projects spanning the New England region, Russell and Dawson continues to push the boundaries of sustainable construction, cutting-edge design, and client-centric solutions. As the firm embarks on its next chapter, it remains focused on expanding its footprint, embracing new technologies, and driving innovation in the AEC industry.

About Russell and Dawson
Russell and Dawson is a multidisciplinary firm offering architecture, engineering, and construction services. With a legacy spanning six decades, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping landmark projects across hospitality, commercial, residential, and industrial sectors. Dedicated to quality, sustainability, and efficiency, Russell and Dawson continue to set industry benchmarks in integrated design-build solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.rdaep.com or contact us at info@rdaep.com

Media Contact
Sanjeev Thakkar
Vice President, Marketing & Corporate Communication
Russell and Dawson
info@rdaep.com
www.rdaep.com

SOURCE: Aerocraft Engineering (India) Private Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/russell-and-dawson-marks-60-years-of-excellence-with-10-000-succ-1022251

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
