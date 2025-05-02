ProsperOps Autonomous Discount Management Launches on Azure Marketplace

FinOps Automation Leader Extends More Than $2 Billion Cost Savings Track Record to Azure Cloud Customers

ProsperOps, a leading FinOps automation platform, announces that Autonomous Discount Management (ADM) for Azure is now accessible on Azure Marketplace. Azure is one of the fastest-growing cloud providers, with an estimated 29% year-over-year growth. Organizations can leverage ProsperOps optimization algorithms to manage their portfolio of Azure Reservations and Savings Plans for Compute. With ADM for Azure, customers effortlessly reduce the costs of compute services, including Virtual Machines, App Service, Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS), and more, while maximizing flexibility.

Seamlessly procure the leading automated cloud rate optimization platform through the Azure Marketplace.

Traditional, lengthy procurement processes can delay the benefits of savings achieved with ProsperOps. The availability of ProsperOps through the Azure Marketplace allows customers to procure and integrate ADM seamlessly. This streamlines expense management, accelerates deployment, and drives return on investment.

Charges for ProsperOps made through the Azure Marketplace count toward Azure consumption commitments, providing even greater financial efficiency.

ProsperOps outperforms traditional FinOps solutions and DIY methods by automating complex rate optimization tasks. It takes on the commitment management work of overburdened engineers and FinOps teams, allowing them to focus on other higher-order priorities. This approach achieves higher Effective Savings Rate and minimizes Commitment Lock-In Risk without engineering impact, returning material dollars to customers.

Since 2018, ProsperOps has returned more than $2 billion in savings to its customers. After launching ADM for Amazon Web Services (AWS) to optimize compute services (EC2, Lambda, Fargate), ProsperOps added support for five AWS data and analytics services (RDS, ElastiCache, OpenSearch, Redshift, and MemoryDB) in 2023. Last year, it expanded support to include Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure, enabling autonomous rate optimization on all three clouds.

"Most companies leveraging cloud resources fail to achieve their best ROI. We are excited to bring ProsperOps to the Azure Marketplace so Azure customers can leverage a simple, effective product to reduce cloud costs, minimize Commitment Lock-In Risk, and streamline cloud FinOps," said Chris Cochran, co-founder and CEO of ProsperOps.

Azure Marketplace provides access to applications, products, and services for Microsoft's cloud platform. Businesses can find, buy, and deploy thousands of cloud-based solutions from certified publishers on Azure.

"We're pleased to welcome ProsperOps to Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corporation.

ProsperOps ADM for Azure is available through the Azure Marketplace at

https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/en-us/marketplace/apps/prosperops.prosperops.

SOURCE: ProsperOps

