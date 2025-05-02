ASCP Applauds Introduction of the Ensuring Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act

Reintroduced Bill Takes Step Toward Pharmacy Provider Status

Today, The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) expressed its strong support for the introduction of the Ensuring Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act (ECAPS) (H.R. 3164) a transformative bill that will formally recognize pharmacists as healthcare providers under Medicare and expand access to essential pharmacy services. This bipartisan legislation, introduced by Representative Adrian Smith (R-NE), will allow pharmacists to bill Medicare Part B for testing, treatment, and immunization services related to infectious diseases such as influenza, COVID-19, strep throat, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

ECAPS is a monumental step forward for the pharmacy profession. By enabling pharmacists to provide these services under Medicare, the bill will increase access to timely, cost-effective care, especially for our older adults who rely heavily on LTC pharmacies for their healthcare needs.

"ASCP has long advocated for expanded roles for pharmacists, especially in long-term care settings, and the introduction of ECAPS marks a major milestone in our continued fight to recognize the vital contributions of pharmacists in patient care," said Chad Worz, PharmD, ASCP's Chief Executive.

The bill also proposes a lower reimbursement rate (80% of the Physician Fee Schedule) for pharmacists, offering a cost-effective alternative to physicians. "Throughout the COVID pandemic, pharmacists were essential to care providing testing, treatment and more than 2/3s of all vaccine administrations. Clearly, pharmacists are key and trusted partners in team-based care," said Worz. "ECAPS not only increases access to high-quality care for patients but also allows Medicare to operate more efficiently. It's a win-win-win for patients, providers and the government."

Notably, the bill respects state-level scope of practice laws, ensuring that pharmacists only provide services authorized within their state's regulations.

As the bill moves through Congress, ASCP calls on lawmakers to support this critical legislation, empowering pharmacists to continue improving public health and expand access to essential pharmacy services nationwide.

