Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 02.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
Met-Kohle-Margen, die selbst Branchengrößen blass aussehen lassen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
02.05.2025 16:49 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASCP Applauds Introduction of the Ensuring Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act

Finanznachrichten News

Reintroduced Bill Takes Step Toward Pharmacy Provider Status

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 2, 2025 / Today, The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) expressed its strong support for the introduction of the Ensuring Community Access to Pharmacist Services Act (ECAPS) (H.R. 3164) a transformative bill that will formally recognize pharmacists as healthcare providers under Medicare and expand access to essential pharmacy services. This bipartisan legislation, introduced by Representative Adrian Smith (R-NE), will allow pharmacists to bill Medicare Part B for testing, treatment, and immunization services related to infectious diseases such as influenza, COVID-19, strep throat, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

ECAPS is a monumental step forward for the pharmacy profession. By enabling pharmacists to provide these services under Medicare, the bill will increase access to timely, cost-effective care, especially for our older adults who rely heavily on LTC pharmacies for their healthcare needs.

"ASCP has long advocated for expanded roles for pharmacists, especially in long-term care settings, and the introduction of ECAPS marks a major milestone in our continued fight to recognize the vital contributions of pharmacists in patient care," said Chad Worz, PharmD, ASCP's Chief Executive.

The bill also proposes a lower reimbursement rate (80% of the Physician Fee Schedule) for pharmacists, offering a cost-effective alternative to physicians. "Throughout the COVID pandemic, pharmacists were essential to care providing testing, treatment and more than 2/3s of all vaccine administrations. Clearly, pharmacists are key and trusted partners in team-based care," said Worz. "ECAPS not only increases access to high-quality care for patients but also allows Medicare to operate more efficiently. It's a win-win-win for patients, providers and the government."

Notably, the bill respects state-level scope of practice laws, ensuring that pharmacists only provide services authorized within their state's regulations.

As the bill moves through Congress, ASCP calls on lawmakers to support this critical legislation, empowering pharmacists to continue improving public health and expand access to essential pharmacy services nationwide.

About ASCP:

The American Society of Consultant Pharmacists (ASCP) is the only international professional society devoted to optimal medication management and improved health outcomes for all older persons. ASCP's members manage and improve drug therapy and improve the quality of life of geriatric patients and other individuals residing in a variety of environments, including nursing facilities, sub-acute care and assisted living facilities, psychiatric hospitals, hospice programs, and home and community-based care.

###

Contact Information

Melissa Blacketer
Senior Director of Communications
mblacketer@ascp.com
703-739.1311

.

SOURCE: ASCP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ascp-applauds-introduction-of-the-ensuring-community-access-to-pharma-1022792

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.