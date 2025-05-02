Cardia Vision: New Heart Scan Review Finds Hidden Disease in "Low-Risk" Patients - 83% Show Signs of Treatable Heart Problems

A new study by Cardia Vision, LLC has revealed that a commonly used heart scan may be missing signs of early heart disease in many patients who appear "low risk." Using a more advanced imaging method, the research team discovered that 83% of patients had signs of treatable heart disease-even when traditional tests showed no cause for concern.

Inside an Artery

1st frame-normal artery 2nd-fatty plaque 3rd-fibrous plaque 4th-heart attack

The study focused on 100 patients who underwent both a calcium score test, which looks for hardened plaque in the arteries, and a more detailed scan called a coronary CT angiography (CCTA), which can detect softer, more dangerous plaque that doesn't show up on the more standard test.

Key findings include:

69.8% of patients with a "zero" calcium score actually had soft plaque , which can lead to heart attacks.

These findings challenge the idea that a calcium score of zero means a person is heart-disease free.

The soft plaque found is highly treatable with medications like statins and PCSK9 inhibitors-if it's caught in time.

"This is potentially life-saving information," said Dr. Kimberly Brockenbrough, Radiologist and CEO of Cardia Vision. "Many people assume they're in the clear based on a single test, but we now know that dangerous plaque can be hiding undetected. CCTA gives us a clearer, more complete picture."

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S., and early detection is key. This research adds to a growing number of studies suggesting that advanced heart scans could play a crucial role in catching disease early and preventing serious events like heart attacks.

"It's time to rethink how we screen for heart disease," added Dr. Brockenbrough. "We have tools that can see the full picture-we just need to use them."

